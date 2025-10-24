Supriya Sule Calls For Strict Action After Satara Doctor's Alleged Suicide Over Police Harassment |

After a woman doctor allegedly ended her life by committing suicide in Maharashtra’s Satara on Thursday, NCP (SP) party leaders Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar have demanded strict action against those involved in the case, and stressed a safe working environment for women.

According to police, a woman doctor allegedly died by suicide, who was identified as Sampada Munde. It is learnt that there was an ongoing dispute between the Satara Police and the doctor over a medical examination.

Reportedly, they also argued earlier, following which a departmental inquiry was initiated against Munde. She had complaints of being treated unfairly, which she told her seniors as well, and had also threatened to commit suicide if the ill-treatment didn’t stop.

On Thursday, when Sampada Munde allegedly committed suicide, the case turned serious as a suicide note was found written on her palm, claiming that the police sub-inspector (PSI) Gopal Bhadne had oppressed her, and that police officer Prashant Bankar had caused her mental distress is extremely shocking.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called Satara Superintendent of Police and asked them to suspend the two police personnel while further investigation is underway.

Responding to the case, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said, “The suicide case of a female doctor working at the Sub-District Hospital in Phaltan, Satara District, is extremely serious. In the suicide note written by this woman, she had repeatedly informed her seniors that she had been subjected to physical and mental harassment for the past few days. However, no attention was paid to her complaints.”

फलटण, जि. सातारा येथील उपजिल्हा रुग्णालयात कार्यरत महिला डॉक्टरचे आत्महत्या प्रकरण अतिशय गंभीर आहे. या महिलेने लिहिलेल्या सुसाईड नोटमध्ये तिने गेली काही दिवसांपासून तिचा शारिरीक आणि मानसिक छळ होत असल्याचे वरीष्ठांना वारंवार कळविले होते. परंतु तिच्या तक्रारीची दखल घेतली गेली… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) October 24, 2025

“Ultimately, she took the extreme step. What exactly is the root cause of this issue? Why was no attention paid to this woman's complaints? Answers to all these questions must be obtained. Those who drove the concerned woman to suicide must be punished,” she explained

“I strongly demand from the Chief Minister of the state that this case be investigated and the guilty persons be given strict punishment. It is our stance that every woman working in the health system, as well as every woman in the state, must get a safe environment,” Sule added.

Even NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, while condemning the incident, said, “The incident where Dr Sampada Munde, a female doctor at the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital, committed suicide by writing on her hand that PSI Gopal Bhadne had oppressed her and that police officer Prashant Bankar had caused her mental distress is extremely shocking.”

पीएसआय गोपाल बदने याने अत्याचार केल्याचं तर पोलीस प्रशांत बनकर याने मानसिक त्रास दिल्याचं हातावर लिहून ठेवत फलटण उपजिल्हा रुग्णालयातील महिला डॉक्टर संपदा मुंडे यांनी आत्महत्या केल्याची घटना अत्यंत धक्कादायक आहे. पोस्टमॉर्टेम रिपोर्ट बदलण्यासाठी संबंधित महिला डॉक्टरवर दबाव आणला… — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) October 24, 2025

“It is being reported that pressure was being brought on the concerned female doctor to alter the post-mortem report, and this is extremely frightening. Due to this incident, the Home Department's reputation has been hung out to dry, but if the police themselves are committing such oppression, then where should women go to seek justice? This question arises,” he explained.

“Not all police in the state are bad, but because of such demonic police officers, a stain is cast on the name of the Maharashtra Police, who do good work. A thorough investigation of this entire matter must take place, and even though they are supposed to be protectors of the public, those who have become predators must have cases registered against them, and strict action must be taken,” Pawar added.

Moreover, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women have also taken note of the death of Sampada Munde. “A case has been registered in Phaltan City Police under Sections 64 (2) (N), 108 of the Indian Penal Code. A search team has been dispatched to arrest the absconding accused Gopal Badne and Prashant Bankar,” it mentioned on its X handle.

सातारा जिल्ह्यातील फलटण उपजिल्हा रुग्णालयातील महिला डॉक्टरने पोलिस निरीक्षक गोपाल बदने यांनी केलेल्या लैंगिक अत्याचारामुळे आत्महत्या केल्याचे त्यांच्या सुसाइड नोटमुळे समोर आले आहे. तसेच प्रशांत बनकर याने मानसिक त्रास दिल्याचेही त्यांनी नमूद केले आहे. — Maharashtra State Commission for Women (@Maha_MahilaAyog) October 24, 2025

“The body of the deceased doctor has been sent to the hospital for autopsy. The commission has directed the Superintendent of Police, Satara, to immediately search for the absconding accused and conduct a thorough investigation into the entire case,” it added.