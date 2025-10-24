 Pune: PMC Begins Work On Riverfront Road Linking Sangam Bridge To Mundhwa
This new road aims to provide commuters with a smooth travel route and reduce traffic congestion in the city area

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started a major development work near the new riverside road connecting Sangam Bridge near the RTO office to Mundhwa via Bund Garden.

Under the riverfront development plan, a bridge has already been installed between Sangam Bridge and Bund Garden Bridge. The construction of a 30-meter-wide road is also underway from Bund Garden to Mundhwa along Koregaon Park. Once completed, commuters will be able to travel from Sangam Bridge to Mundhwa without interruptions.

The Rs 4,727-crore Mula-Mutha river beautification project, inspired by the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat, covers a 44-km stretch of the river flowing through Pune. The work is being executed in 11 phases, with three pilot phases currently in progress. Of the total expenditure, ₹700 crore per phase is being borne by the municipal corporation, while the rest will be carried out through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

In Phase 9, the 3.7-km stretch between Sangamwadi and Bund Garden is nearing completion, while Phases 10 and 11, spanning 5.3 km from Bund Garden to Mundhwa, are progressing under PPP. Alongside the road, PMC plans to develop walking and cycling tracks and arrange for parking facilities at designated points.

Meanwhile, the civic body’s earlier project the Shivne-Kharadi riverbed road, valued at Rs 363.4 crore, has faced delays due to land acquisition hurdles, despite spending over Rs 300 crore on piecemeal works.

The completion of both the Sangam Bridge-Bund Garden-Mundhwa road is expected to offer much-needed traffic relief for daily commuters and enhance riverfront accessibility.

