Pune Metro Plans 580-Metre Foot Overbridge At Chandni Chowk To Ease Commuter Access | Sourced (Representative Pic)

To provide ease for commuters travelling by the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway bypass at Chandni Chowk, the Pune Metro is planning to construct a 580-metre-long foot-overbridge, as the extension of Metro Line 2 from Vanaz to Ramwadi is set to begin soon.

On the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass, particularly at Chandni Chowk, there is a lot of traffic as many public and private buses ply, and it forms an entry point for Pune city as well as a boarding point to travel towards Mumbai, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and others.

Even the working professionals from Chakan, Bhosari, Hinjawadi, and other areas often use Chandni Chowk as a bus boarding point. And forms an easy way towards Mahabaleshwar and Lonavala on Pune’s either side.

Moreover, there are several educational institutions and sports facilities like Maharashtra Cricket Association’s stadium at Gahunje and Balewadi’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, making this highway an important nerve for commuters.

Kothrud Depot and Chandni Chowk stations are planned on the proposed extension of the metro route between Vanaz and Chandni Chowk to 1,123 metres.

A metro official said, “To allow easy access for people travelling through the national highway at Chandni Chowk, the Pune Metro has planned to build a 580 metre-long foot over bridge.”

“The planned Pune Metro footover bridge will be connected to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) footover bridge at Chandni Chowk and would allow citizens to go to either side of the national highway,” the official added.

Commuters can now cross the road from the opposite side of the Metro service and then take the proposed footover bridge to reach the Chandni Chowk Metro station.

Similar to the Karve Road, an integrated double-decker flyover is being planned at the Kothrud depot that would address the traffic congestion. The two stations to be developed at the Kothrud depot and near Chandni Chowk will be 140 metres long and 21 metres wide.

In June 2025, the Union Government agreed to extend the Metro route from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk so that a continuous link to the Wagholi Metro corridor will strengthen East–West mass transit in Pune.