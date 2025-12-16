Following Bombay HC Order, Pune Civic Body Issues Guidelines For Seeking Compensation In Pothole Accident Cases | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a public appeal informing citizens about the procedure to seek compensation in cases of accidents caused by potholes on roads developed by the civic body.

As per the directions issued by the Bombay High Court in Public Interest Litigation dated October 13, 2025, any person injured due to a pothole-related accident within PMC limits, or the relatives of a person who has lost their life in such an accident, can submit a formal application to the PMC.

Applications, along with all relevant evidence, should be submitted to the Road Department, first floor, PMC Building, Shivajinagar, Pune–411005. Citizens may also contact the department at phone number 020-25501084 or through email at road@punecorporation.org.

The civic administration clarified that a committee constituted in accordance with the High Court’s order will examine each case and take appropriate action. The PMC has appealed to all citizens to take note of this facility and follow the prescribed procedure in the event of pothole-related accidents. The information was shared by the Road Department, Pune Municipal Corporation, and signed by the Additional Commissioner, PMC.