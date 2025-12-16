 Following Bombay HC Order, Pune Civic Body Issues Guidelines For Seeking Compensation In Pothole Accident Cases
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFollowing Bombay HC Order, Pune Civic Body Issues Guidelines For Seeking Compensation In Pothole Accident Cases

Following Bombay HC Order, Pune Civic Body Issues Guidelines For Seeking Compensation In Pothole Accident Cases

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a public appeal informing citizens about the procedure to seek compensation in cases of accidents caused by potholes on roads developed by the civic body.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
Following Bombay HC Order, Pune Civic Body Issues Guidelines For Seeking Compensation In Pothole Accident Cases | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a public appeal informing citizens about the procedure to seek compensation in cases of accidents caused by potholes on roads developed by the civic body.

As per the directions issued by the Bombay High Court in Public Interest Litigation dated October 13, 2025, any person injured due to a pothole-related accident within PMC limits, or the relatives of a person who has lost their life in such an accident, can submit a formal application to the PMC. 

Applications, along with all relevant evidence, should be submitted to the Road Department, first floor, PMC Building, Shivajinagar, Pune–411005. Citizens may also contact the department at phone number 020-25501084 or through email at road@punecorporation.org.

Read Also
Ayodhya Trip, Lucky Draw, Ladki Bahin Yojana & More: How Pune Poll Aspirants Are Trying To Lure...
article-image

The civic administration clarified that a committee constituted in accordance with the High Court’s order will examine each case and take appropriate action. The PMC has appealed to all citizens to take note of this facility and follow the prescribed procedure in the event of pothole-related accidents. The information was shared by the Road Department, Pune Municipal Corporation, and signed by the Additional Commissioner, PMC.

FPJ Shorts
'See You Soon, Ami KKR..': Cameron Green Reacts After Record ₹25.20 Crore KKR Deal At IPL 2026 Auction
'See You Soon, Ami KKR..': Cameron Green Reacts After Record ₹25.20 Crore KKR Deal At IPL 2026 Auction
BMC Elections 2026: What Is The Candidate Spending Limit Set By SEC; Details Inside
BMC Elections 2026: What Is The Candidate Spending Limit Set By SEC; Details Inside
French Court Orders PSG To Pay Around ₹636 Crore To Kylian Mbappe In Unpaid Salary And Bonuses: Reports
French Court Orders PSG To Pay Around ₹636 Crore To Kylian Mbappe In Unpaid Salary And Bonuses: Reports
Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2025 Declared For District Churu At police.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here
Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2025 Declared For District Churu At police.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Balgandharva Music Festival Set For January 9-11 In Jalgaon

Balgandharva Music Festival Set For January 9-11 In Jalgaon

Following Bombay HC Order, Pune Civic Body Issues Guidelines For Seeking Compensation In Pothole...

Following Bombay HC Order, Pune Civic Body Issues Guidelines For Seeking Compensation In Pothole...

Progressive Student Groups Pay Tribute To Dr Baba Adhav At Savitribai Phule Pune University

Progressive Student Groups Pay Tribute To Dr Baba Adhav At Savitribai Phule Pune University

AAP Announces First List Of 25 Candidates For Pune Municipal Corporation Elections

AAP Announces First List Of 25 Candidates For Pune Municipal Corporation Elections

Ayodhya Trip, Lucky Draw, Ladki Bahin Yojana & More: How Pune Poll Aspirants Are Trying To Lure...

Ayodhya Trip, Lucky Draw, Ladki Bahin Yojana & More: How Pune Poll Aspirants Are Trying To Lure...