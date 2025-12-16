Ayodhya Trip, Lucky Draw, Ladki Bahin Yojana & More: How Pune Poll Aspirants Are Trying To Lure Voters | FPJ Photo

As Pune is gearing up for the municipal corporation elections, the candidates are coming up with creative ideas to lure the public with cash or other gifts. However, the civic body and activists are urging the citizens to exercise their franchise without falling prey to the false assurances of the candidates.



The candidates are allegedly luring voters ahead of the local body elections by offering gifts and cash. In one such case, a free Dev Darshan tour for women members has been organised by Dhanshree Dattabhau Kolhe and Dattabhau Kolhe from the Khadakawasla area.





In another case, Sachin Satpute, founder of the Sachit Satpute Foundation and a social activist from the Vadgaon Sheri-Chandan Nagar area, has introduced the Ladki Bahin scheme in his ward. Under the initiative, 2,500 women are being provided financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month. The scheme has reportedly received an overwhelming response from women in the area. Satpute recently announced that registrations are nearing the target of 2,500 beneficiaries. He had inaugurated the initiative a few days ago and said the response has exceeded expectations.

In a third case, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Shashianna Tingre, who is hoping to contest the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections from Ward No. 1 (Kalas-Dhanori), has organised a lucky draw for women. Women from his ward can participate in the draw, and 11 of the lucky participants will get 11 gunthas of land in Pune district for free.



Meanwhile, civic activist Vijay Kumbhar has appealed to the citizens not to fall prey to the false assurances of the candidates. “This happens in every election that candidates try to lure the public by gifting them; it's a trend nationwide. But it's for the people not to fall prey and think about long-term development. It seems the candidates will spend crores for the civic polls to woo voters, but authorities should come up with some stringent rules to curb the practice."



Prasad Katkar, Deputy Commissioner (Election), PMC, said, "The expenditure limit for each candidate has been fixed at Rs 15 lakh. Public campaigning will end 48 hours before polling, and candidates must submit daily expense statements during the campaign period, followed by a final expenditure affidavit within 30 days of the results. The PMC Election Department will take serious cognisance of the issue, and we are appealing to citizens to verify their voter details and cooperate to ensure free, fair and transparent elections."





Final ward structure, voter list and election programme announced



The State Election Commission has announced the final ward structure, voter details and complete election programme for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Elections 2025–26.

The civic body has been divided into 41 wards, comprising 40 four-member wards and one five-member ward. A total of 165 corporators will be elected, of which 83 seats are reserved for women.



Out of the total seats, 22 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (including 11 for women), two for Scheduled Tribes (one for women), and 44 seats are reserved for citizens from backward classes, with 22 of these earmarked for women.





Voter List and Polling Details



The ward-wise final voter list was published on December 15, 2025. The total number of voters in the PMC area stands at 35,51,854, including 18,32,449 male voters, 17,19,017 female voters and 488 voters from other categories.



Ward No. 9 (Baner–Balewadi–Pashan) has the highest number of voters at 1,56,038, while Ward No. 39 (Upper Super Indiranagar) has the lowest number with 60,884 voters.



The total number of polling stations required has been estimated at around 4,000, considering an average of 800 to 900 voters per station. Ward No. 9 will have the maximum number of polling stations (174), while Ward No. 39 will have the least (68). The list of polling stations will be published on December 20, 2025, and polling station-wise voter lists will be released on December 27, 2025.





Election Machinery and Staff



For the smooth conduct of elections, 15 Returning Officers (ROs) and 45 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) have been appointed across 15 zones. Additionally, around 1,500 officers and employees will be deployed at regional offices, while approximately 23,500 staff members will be engaged on polling day, including presiding officers, polling officers and police personnel.



Voters can search their names online on the State Election Commission’s website. Permission has also been sought to provide offline voter search facilities at polling stations to assist voters who may face difficulties with online access.



Election Schedule



As per the notified programme:



• Notification of elections: December 18, 2025



• Filing of nomination papers: December 23 to December 29, 2025



• Scrutiny of nominations: December 30, 2025



• Withdrawal of candidature: Up to January 2, 2026



• Allotment of election symbols: January 3, 2026



• Polling day: January 15, 2026 (7.30 am to 5.30 pm)



• Counting of votes and declaration of results: January 16, 2026



• Publication of results in the Gazette: By January 19, 2026



Key Guidelines for Candidates



Candidates are required to submit nomination forms offline along with mandatory affidavits on assets, liabilities and criminal background. Candidates contesting from reserved wards must submit caste certificates and validity certificates, or acknowledgements from the verification committee if validity certificates are pending. The expenditure limit for each candidate has been fixed at Rs 15 lakh.



Affidavits need not be submitted on stamp paper, and help desks will be set up by Returning Officers to assist candidates with documentation and filing procedures, said the officials.