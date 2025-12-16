Pune: Dog Fights Off Leopard In Khed Taluka, CCTV Footage Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

A video of a dog fighting off a leopard in Pune’s Khed taluka has gone viral on social media. As per the CCTV footage, the incident took place in the wee hours of Monday (December 15).

As seen in the video, a leopard is slowly approaching a resting dog in an alley. Within no time, the wild cat pounces on the canine, but the dog fights off the leopard and chases it away.

Watch Video:

However, on the same day, an eight-year-old boy was not lucky enough. He was killed by a leopard in the neighbouring Junnar taluka.

The big cat, hiding in the bushes, pounced on Rohit Kapare at a farm while his mother was working nearby in Mangrul Pargaon village.

Forest officials said they have sought permission to eliminate the feline involved in the attack.

The Junnar forest division reportedly has more than 1,000 leopards. The shrinking prey base and other factors are forcing the big cats to stray into human settlements in the region, dotted with sugarcane farms, over the last few months.

Three people, including two children, were killed in leopard attacks in the last two months, sparking angry reactions among locals.

Last month, forest officials eliminated a leopard involved in a previous attack on a boy.