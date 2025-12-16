Pune VIRAL: PMC Election Hopeful To 'Gift' 11 Gunthas Of Land To 11 'Lucky' Women | Sourced

While many aspiring candidates organise pilgrimages or musical evenings ahead of elections, one of them has taken a different route by gifting 11 gunthas of land to 11 women through a lucky draw.

As per a photo going viral on social media, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Shashianna Tingre, who is hoping to contest the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections from Ward No. 1 (Kalas-Dhanori), has organised a lucky draw for women.

Women from Ward No. 1 can participate in the draw, and 11 of the lucky participants will get 11 gunthas of land in Pune district for free.

BJP, NCP set for 'friendly fight' in Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar has reacted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's remarks on seat-sharing in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, saying any stand taken by the CM would have been made after due consideration and would be final for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"If the Chief Minister has said this, he must have said it after careful consideration. The CM is the supreme leader of the BJP in Maharashtra. Whatever he has said will be final," Pawar said, responding to Fadnavis's indication that the BJP and NCP may contest the civic elections separately in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Pawar underlined that the NCP's immediate focus would be to strengthen its organisation and ensure a strong performance in the twin civic bodies. "As far as the NCP is concerned, we will make every possible effort to ensure the party's victory in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Regarding alliances with other parties, no decision has been taken yet. A final decision will be made before filing nominations," he added.

Election on January 15

The high-stakes polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Pune and PCMC, will be held on January 15, and the counting of votes will be on January 16.

The poll schedule announcement was made by Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday in compliance with an order from the Supreme Court fixing January 31 next year as the deadline for holding the long-pending local body elections in the state.