Pune Air Quality Worsens As PMC Fails To Enforce GRAP Measures | Representational Image {Anand Chaini}

The citizens of Pune are increasingly concerned over the deteriorating air quality in the city, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) consistently hovering in the Moderate (101-200) to Poor (201-300) categories for several weeks, and occasionally touching higher levels.

From October 1 to December 15, of the 76 days, around 48 days had AQI falling in the Moderate category, while six days, all in December 2025, fall in the Poor category.

Despite crossing the thresholds repeatedly, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has failed to activate the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

What is GRAP?

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is an emergency anti-air pollution strategy to be implemented in cities to combat severe air quality deterioration. The plan aims to take progressive, proactive actions to prevent air pollution from worsening rather than reacting only after it becomes critical. It also serves as a measure under which specific citizen groups are informed about precautionary steps to reduce their exposure.

The GRAP for Pune combines the Moderate and Poor categories and lists seven action points to be followed stringently and implemented by the city-level committee formed for air quality management under the NCAP. Some of these actions include deploying traffic police for smooth traffic flow in vulnerable areas, stringently stopping garbage burning in landfills and other places, imposing fines on violators, and enforcing rules on dust control on construction sites and close non-compliant sites, among others.

“The traffic is getting worse by the day, and citizens are stuck in traffic jams for a long time, inhaling polluted air. There is no visible deployment of traffic police anywhere, and the entire stretch of Ganeshkhind Road, which is one of the heaviest traffic zones in Pune is in a mess," said Hema Chari, a concerned citizen.

"This inaction is particularly alarming during the winter months when pollutants remain suspended in the air, increasing health risks for vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. Yet the visible lapses continue - unchecked construction dust, rampant open burning of waste, insufficient effort to minimise use of private vehicles and promote public transport," added Chari.

Ravindra Sinha, another resident, said, "Construction dust is a major contributor to pollution as construction activity has really escalated in the last few years in Pune. While Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and PCMC have formulated guidelines as per the Bombay High Court for air pollution control measures, including construction sites, mitigation squads, solid waste, vehicular movement, etc, PMC is still lagging in formulating those guidelines. These guidelines should be adopted and implemented on an urgent basis.”

Sharmila Deo, Senior Program Associate at Parisar, said,” When a GRAP is enforced, several authorities like the MPCB, RTO, PMC, and the Traffic Police have a role to play. The citizens have a right to know the quality of air that they are breathing, and the actions that the authorities are taking when it deteriorates beyond a certain level. These actions to reduce emissions must be taken immediately and have to be coordinated, aided and supported by the administration. They must also be communicated widely through various modes like print and social media, and through radio and TV announcements. Clean air is a fundamental right, and delayed action only compounds public health risks. The citizens expect urgent and accountable intervention from the PMC to safeguard their health.”