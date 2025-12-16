MP Rajabhau Waje Questions Centre Over Delay In Nashik's ₹850-Crore Logistics Park | LPI (Representative Pic)

Nashik: The proposed Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP), considered a major boost for Nashik’s industrial, agricultural, and export potential, is still awaiting approval. This came to light after Member of Parliament Rajabhau Waje raised the issue in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (December 16), questioning the Central Government over the delay.



The ₹850-crore project remains stuck at the “appraisal stage,” with no clear timeline for the commencement of on-ground work. Responding to a starred question raised by MP Waje in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal confirmed that a Multi-Modal Logistics Park has indeed been proposed for Nashik.

However, he acknowledged that the project has not yet received approval and that even after approval, the first phase would take at least three years to be completed.





Nashik occupies a highly strategic location, being connected to the Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, major national highways, and key railway routes, and is situated approximately 220 km from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

The district is also among the country’s leading regions for the export of agricultural produce such as grapes, onions, pomegranates, and vegetables. Despite these advantages, the continued delay in implementing the project is directly hampering Nashik’s economic growth, MP Rajabhau Waje asserted in Parliament.