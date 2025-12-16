Nashik: Blind School Recognition Cancelled Over Fake Enrollment, Fund Misappropriation | iab.org (Representative Pic)

Nashik: Following the proof of serious financial irregularities, the approval of a blind school in Malegaon has been cancelled. The decision was taken by Tukaram Munde, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. The school, run under the name Andha Shikshan ani Prashikshan Sanstha, was located in the Rawalgaon Naka area of Malegaon.

The final order issued by the Disability Welfare Department regarding cancellation of the school’s recognition has now received formal approval from Munde.



According to available information, there were large-scale complaints of irregularities against the institution. While only seven visually impaired students were actually studying in the school, records falsely showed an enrollment of 50 students. Similarly, the number of teaching and non-teaching staff was shown as 24, through which substantial amounts were misappropriated for years by claiming government grants and allowances.





Following a complaint filed by a social activist, an inquiry was conducted, after which the Social Welfare Department of the Nashik Zilla Parishad appointed an inquiry committee. The committee found the allegations to be true. Consequently, the Department for Persons with Disabilities first decided to cancel the school’s recognition, and this decision was later upheld by the Disability Welfare Department.



The inquiry clearly established that the institution’s management had defrauded the government of lakhs of rupees. Meanwhile, social activist Vithoba Dyandyan, while speaking to the media, stated that the government’s decision to cancel the school’s recognition is satisfactory; however, he added that the struggle would continue until the money siphoned off through fraud is recovered and deposited back into the government treasury.