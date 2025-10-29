 FPJ Impact: PCMC Issues Show-Cause Notice To Two Engineers Over Mismanagement At Maharshi Valmiki Event
FPJ Impact: PCMC Issues Show-Cause Notice To Two Engineers Over Mismanagement At Maharshi Valmiki Event

Advocate Sagar Charan filed a written complaint with the Maharashtra State Safai Karmachari Commission, accusing PCMC officials of negligence and disrespect at the venue. The complaint, forwarded to PCMC through the Information and Public Relations Department, demanded accountability from those responsible

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Image

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued show cause notices to two civic officials over alleged mismanagement and disrespect during an event held on October 7 at the open ground near the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Pimpri, to mark the birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki, revered as a saint and social reformer.

The move comes after The Free Press Journal highlighted the controversy in its October 23 reportage.

Advocate Sagar Charan filed a written complaint with the Maharashtra State Safai Karmachari Commission, accusing PCMC officials of negligence and disrespect at the venue. The complaint, forwarded to PCMC through the Information and Public Relations Department, demanded accountability from those responsible.

Taking cognisance, the City Engineer’s Office of PCMC issued a notice to Deputy Engineer Vijay Chandrakant Kamble and Executive Engineer Vaishali Suhas Nanavare, both responsible for the event’s arrangements and logistics as per orders from the Additional Commissioner.

The notice, signed by City Engineer Makaranda Nikam, states that the officials failed to perform their duties properly, resulting in public embarrassment for the civic body. The officers have been instructed to submit a written explanation within three days; failing to do so, disciplinary or legal action may be proposed.

What happened at the event?

Charan, in the complaint, accused the PCMC officials and contractors of neglect and discriminatory conduct toward members of the Valmiki community, many of whom serve as sanitation workers in the civic body.

In his complaint, it was stated that two days before the event, senior officials, including Deputy Commissioners Anna Bodade and Devendra More and Deputy Engineer Vijay Kamble, were informed about the poor quality and undersized construction of the stage. Despite assurances, no corrective measures were taken.

“On inspection, the stage was found unstable, inadequately supported, and made with substandard materials, posing a clear safety hazard,” the complaint read.

On the day of the event, Charan alleged that the arrangements for sanitation workers were “grossly inadequate,” with no proper seating, drinking water, or shade. While other groups reportedly received better facilities, many safai karamcharis, including women, were forced to sit on the ground under the scorching sun.

The complaint further highlights that the banner of Maharishi Valmiki was torn and not replaced. Despite repeated requests, officials allegedly ignored calls to correct these lapses.

He also claimed that one sanitation worker was injured due to unsafe steps on the poorly constructed stage, and another lost his two-wheeler to theft during the event. “Even when questioned about these issues, some officials made dismissive and inappropriate remarks, which added insult to injury,” the complaint noted.

