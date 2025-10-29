Pune: NCP–SP MP Supriya Sule Reacts To BJP Clash In Pimpri-Chinchwad Between Youth & Women’s Wings; Questions Police Action & Women’s Safety In Maharashtra

NCP-SP MP From Baramati Supriya Sule | File Photo

Pune: Baramati MP Supriya Sule from the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) questioned on Wednesday about the state's law and order and overall women's safety in Maharashtra. She referenced the recent clash between office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha, which took place on Sunday in Chinchwad. She questioned how the police didn't name Youth Wing state President Anup More as an accused for over nine hours despite the complainant being from the governing party.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), MP Supriya Sule said, “An incident has come to light in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area where a woman was assaulted inside a police station by supporters of a leader belonging to the ruling political party. The assaulted woman is also an office bearer of the same party.”

She continued saying, “Even though the incident occurred publicly (in front of the police), it took the police 8 to 9 hours to register her complaint. This incident is a clear example of how the system (police) handles crimes related to leaders of the ruling party and how it treats women. If even the women within the ruling party are not safe in this state and have to struggle to get justice, it clearly indicates that the law and order situation in the state is extremely serious.”

She has also tagged Maharashtra's Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is from the BJP himself.

What Is The Case?

Two factions of the BJP clashed publicly in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday afternoon. Activists from the Youth and Women's Wings were involved in verbal and physical altercations.

Tejaswini Kadam, BJP Mahila Morcha State Secretary, filed a complaint alleging she was assaulted and abused inside the Chinchwad Police Station by opponents. These included a total of eight people, including Anita Tipale and Ekveera Khan, who allegedly physically assaulted Kadam.

Kadam also accused BJP Yuva Morcha State President Anup More of threatening her life. Anup More and seven others have been booked under BNS sections for voluntarily causing hurt, assault with intent to outrage modesty, and unlawful assembly. More, who was added as the eighth accused later, denied the allegations, calling them a "political conspiracy". Police clarified they initially missed naming More due to an 'oversight'.

Tejaswini Kadam, in her complaint, alleged that a mob of over 100 people reportedly threatened her, saying it was Yuva Morcha leader Anup More who had sent them and ordered them to kill her. Investigation into the case is ongoing.