Pune: Man Murdered Over Family Land Dispute In Chakan; Two Arrested Within 12 Hours By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A man's dead body was discovered in the Chakan area on Tuesday morning, in which it was found that his throat had been slit. However, within 12 hours of committing the crime, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have been able to nab the two accused who committed this murder. The arrested accused were the deceased man's cousins, and they committed this murder out of anger over a family land argument.

The action was taken by Unit 3 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate's (PCPC) Crime Branch. Police have arrested Babaji Dnyaneshwar Nanekar, aka Babusha (45, Nanekarwadi), and Yogesh Saudagar Jadhav (29, Nanekarwadi). The deceased has been identified as Vikas Naxman Nanekar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar said, “Chakan police discovered a body of a man on Tuesday morning. He was attacked with a sharp weapon, and through preliminary information, it was clear the murder had happened just hours ago. Unit 3 started a parallel investigation in this case under the leadership of Sr PI Santosh Kasbe. Investigation included scanning of CCTV footage and enquiring with nearby people and the deceased's family.”

DCP Dr Pawar further said the unit received the tip-off of the accused being in the Nanoli area near Chakan. Two teams were created, and a trap was laid there, and two accused were arrested.

“After arresting the accused, when we questioned them, they confessed to committing this murder. The reason behind this was that on Monday morning, a verbal fight had taken place between the deceased and the accused regarding family land over ownership issues. This fight escalated, and Babaji Nanekar and his friend killed Vikas Nanekar. A case of punishment for murder has been registered at Chakan Police Station,” said DCP Dr Pawar.

According to police records, the accused, Babaji Nanekar, is a notorious history sheeter, as he has cases registered at the Chakan and Dehu Road Police Stations. These cases include violent crimes such as burglary, robbery, extortion, vehicle theft, causing chaos in public and voluntarily causing hurt.

The action was taken under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Addl CP Sarang Awad, DCP Dr Shivaji Pawar, and ACP (Crime 1) Dr Vishal Hire. The Unit 3 team was led by Sr PI Santosh Kasbe, which included Police Constables Somnath Borhade, Sandeep Sonawane, Rushikesh Bhosure, Manoj Sabale, Ganesh Mahadik, Shridhan Ichake, Sudhir Dangat, Balasaheb Bhangale, Ajit Rupanwar, Shashikant Nangare, Yogeshwar Kolekar, Samir Kale, Dilip Rathod, Babaraj Munde, and Sachin Nangare.