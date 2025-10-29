Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Host First-Ever IFSC Asian Kids Climbing Championship In Maharashtra | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is set to host the prestigious IFSC Asian Kids Climbing Championship 2025, which will be the first-ever international climbing event of its kind to be held in Maharashtra. The championship will take place from 1st to 4th November at the Sport Climbing Complex located in Yoga Park, Pimple Saudagar. The event is being jointly organised by PCMC, the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), and the Maharashtra Sport Climbing Association (MSCA).

The championship will see around 200 young athletes from 13 countries competing in three thrilling formats of speed climbing, lead climbing, and bouldering. The competition will be organised across the under-13 and under-15 age groups. Each climb will test agility, strength, mental focus, and composure under pressure.

The event will be officiated by international and national judges appointed by IFSC and IMF. They will work to ensure that the competition adheres to the highest global standards.

The championship venue, developed with the support of the Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Mission, is among the most advanced sport climbing facilities in the country, claim PCMC officials. The centre recently hosted the 29th IMF West Zone Sport Climbing Championship earlier in October 2025. It served as a successful precursor to the upcoming Asian event. According to PCMC officials, the event showcased the quality of the facility and the preparedness of MSCA’s team of volunteers.

Additional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Khorate said, “Hosting an international-level sports event is a matter of great pride for PCMC. This championship will offer young athletes an excellent opportunity to display their talent on a global platform. I urge citizens to come forward in large numbers to cheer for the participants and make this event a grand success.”

Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Patil, head of PCMC's Sports Department, said, “This championship will provide residents of Pimpri Chinchwad with a unique sporting experience. Events like these help nurture qualities of courage, discipline, and confidence among youth. PCMC remains committed to strengthening sports infrastructure, and this championship marks a major step in that direction.”