Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar Returns To Pune: Dates, Venue, Timings & Other Details

Anand Chaini

The Dastkari Haat Samiti has announced the return of its Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar. This year, the fair will be held in collaboration with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Smart City Program at Kalagram.

Located beside the Pune-Okayama Friendship Garden near Pu. La. Deshpande Garden, Sinhagad Road, Kalagram, is Pune’s newest cultural centre designed to host art exhibitions, craft workshops, and various cultural performances.

The much-anticipated craft bazaar will be open to the public from October 30 to November 9, daily between 11 am and 8 pm.

Over 120 stalls from across India will showcase exceptional artistry in handlooms, handicrafts, and textiles, reflecting the creativity and skill of thousands of artisan families.

The inaugural ceremony will be held on October 30 at 5 pm.

The event will be inaugurated by Madhuri Satish Misal, Minister of State for Urban Development, Government of Maharashtra, along with her daughter, Teertha Misal, an architect.

Naval Kishore Ram, Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Omprakash Divte, Additional Commissioner (Special), will grace the occasion. From the Dastkari Haat Samiti, Jaya Jaitly (Chairperson) and Charu Verma (Project Head) will also be present, along with other dignitaries.

Speaking about the event, Jaya Jaitly, founder of Dastkari Haat Samiti, said: “It is an honour and privilege to be part of this newly created creative space established by the Pune Municipal Corporation. For the past 11 years, we have been organising our annual craft bazaar in Pune, and now Kalagram will serve as a permanent cultural home for our artisans. In such a welcoming environment, creativity will flourish, and Dastkari Haat will continue to showcase the finest of India’s traditional craftsmanship.”

Expressing her views, Teertha Misal said, “Kalagram has been conceptualised to reflect the rich cultural heritage of our city and nation while creating a space for new and unique expressions. We are delighted that Dastkari Haat Samiti, the creators of Dilli Haat, are taking this wonderful initiative forward in Pune.”