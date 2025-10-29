 Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar Returns To Pune: Dates, Venue, Timings & Other Details
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDastkari Haat Craft Bazaar Returns To Pune: Dates, Venue, Timings & Other Details

Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar Returns To Pune: Dates, Venue, Timings & Other Details

Over 120 stalls from across India will showcase exceptional artistry in handlooms, handicrafts, and textiles, reflecting the creativity and skill of thousands of artisan families

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Anand Chaini

The Dastkari Haat Samiti has announced the return of its Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar. This year, the fair will be held in collaboration with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Smart City Program at Kalagram.

Located beside the Pune-Okayama Friendship Garden near Pu. La. Deshpande Garden, Sinhagad Road, Kalagram, is Pune’s newest cultural centre designed to host art exhibitions, craft workshops, and various cultural performances.

The much-anticipated craft bazaar will be open to the public from October 30 to November 9, daily between 11 am and 8 pm.

Read Also
Pune Jain Trust Row: Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj Says Protest Aimed At Injustice, Not Government
article-image

Over 120 stalls from across India will showcase exceptional artistry in handlooms, handicrafts, and textiles, reflecting the creativity and skill of thousands of artisan families.

FPJ Shorts
21 Maoists Surrender With 18 Weapons In North Bastar As Chhattisgarh Shifts Focus To Rehabilitation
21 Maoists Surrender With 18 Weapons In North Bastar As Chhattisgarh Shifts Focus To Rehabilitation
Suryakumar Yadav Turns Neo From 'The Matrix' To Dodge Josh Hazelwood's Fierce Bouncer During IND Vs AUS 1st T20I - VIDEO
Suryakumar Yadav Turns Neo From 'The Matrix' To Dodge Josh Hazelwood's Fierce Bouncer During IND Vs AUS 1st T20I - VIDEO
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Became MLA Because I Was Illiterate,' Says JDU Leader Anant Singh - VIDEO
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Became MLA Because I Was Illiterate,' Says JDU Leader Anant Singh - VIDEO
Robotics Education Transforms Rural Learning In Gujarat
Robotics Education Transforms Rural Learning In Gujarat

The inaugural ceremony will be held on October 30 at 5 pm.

The event will be inaugurated by Madhuri Satish Misal, Minister of State for Urban Development, Government of Maharashtra, along with her daughter, Teertha Misal, an architect.

Read Also
Pune Police Trace Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal To UK, Seek His Detention And Deportation Through British...
article-image

Naval Kishore Ram, Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Omprakash Divte, Additional Commissioner (Special), will grace the occasion. From the Dastkari Haat Samiti, Jaya Jaitly (Chairperson) and Charu Verma (Project Head) will also be present, along with other dignitaries.

Speaking about the event, Jaya Jaitly, founder of Dastkari Haat Samiti, said: “It is an honour and privilege to be part of this newly created creative space established by the Pune Municipal Corporation. For the past 11 years, we have been organising our annual craft bazaar in Pune, and now Kalagram will serve as a permanent cultural home for our artisans. In such a welcoming environment, creativity will flourish, and Dastkari Haat will continue to showcase the finest of India’s traditional craftsmanship.”

Read Also
Pune Emerges As India's Fastest-Growing Office Market, Nearly Doubles Leasing To 6.2 Million Sq....
article-image

Expressing her views, Teertha Misal said, “Kalagram has been conceptualised to reflect the rich cultural heritage of our city and nation while creating a space for new and unique expressions. We are delighted that Dastkari Haat Samiti, the creators of Dilli Haat, are taking this wonderful initiative forward in Pune.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune To Face Water Cut Tomorrow For Major Pipeline Repairs; Check Affected Areas

Pune To Face Water Cut Tomorrow For Major Pipeline Repairs; Check Affected Areas

NGO Organises Cycle Rally To Promote ‘Say No to Plastic’ Campaign In Maharashtra's Latur

NGO Organises Cycle Rally To Promote ‘Say No to Plastic’ Campaign In Maharashtra's Latur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Implement PM Dhandhanya Krushi Yojana; District Collector Deelip Swami...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Implement PM Dhandhanya Krushi Yojana; District Collector Deelip Swami...

RPI To Contest Local Body Polls In Alliance With Mahayuti In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

RPI To Contest Local Body Polls In Alliance With Mahayuti In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police Destroy Cannabis Plantation Worth ₹12.55 Lakh In Maharashtra's Beed

Police Destroy Cannabis Plantation Worth ₹12.55 Lakh In Maharashtra's Beed