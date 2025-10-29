CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Farmers Of Positive Action; Urges Punekars To Return To Bicycles | X/@Dev_Fadnavis

Led by Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) leader Bachchu Kadu, farmers are continuing to camp in Nagpur, demanding a complete loan waiver, leading to an interruption of traffic movement.

Addressing the media in Pune on Wednesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We had planned to hold talks in Nagpur. Kadu had agreed earlier, but later sent a message at midnight saying he could not attend the meeting. Chandrashekhar Bawankule also contacted me and raised many other issues, but such matters cannot be solved through protests. So, we have invited Kadu for a discussion.”

Fadnavis added, “We appeal to the protesters that blocking roads and railways causes trouble to people. Please do not do anything that creates problems for the public. Some people join protests just to show off; everyone should be careful about them.”

Over the farmers’ issue, Fadnavis said, “The government is taking a positive approach. Due to heavy rains, crops have been damaged. I believe that money should be directly given to farmers in their accounts.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion of the Pune Grand Tour in Koregaon Park, Fadnavis said, “Pune was known as the city where people preferred to opt for bicycles to travel. However, later people changed the mode of transport. In the era where we are thinking about a good environment, air quality, and traffic, we need to prefer the bicycle as the first priority. Now is the time to bring the same mode of transport back.”