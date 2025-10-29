Pune Video: Out-of-Control Truck Rams Into Multiple Vehicles Near Navale Bridge, Two Injured |

A horrific accident took place near the Navale Bridge in Pune on Tuesday morning. The driver of a truck carrying tiles lost control of his vehicle and hit three vehicles one after the other. Two drivers suffered injuries in the accident, while all three vehicles were severely damaged.

Following the incident, the police immediately rushed to the spot and detained the truck driver. A video of the incident has also surfaced.

Reportedly, the accident took place around 5 am on Tuesday when a truck carrying tiles from Katraj Chowk towards Navale Flyover suddenly lost control and rammed at high speed towards a readymix dumper and two cars. The impact was so strong that the cars were pushed forward a few feet and got stuck in the middle of the road.

Pune: Out-of-Control Truck Rams Into Multiple Vehicles Near Navale Bridge, Two Injured pic.twitter.com/eJcNgaDLQY — Pune First (@Pune_First) October 29, 2025

There was a traffic jam in the area for some time after the accident. The nearby citizens immediately informed the Sinhagad Road Police Station, and the officials swiftly removed the accident-hit vehicles with the help of a crane. Fortunately, no one was killed. However, some vehicles were seriously damaged. Police have arrested truck driver Taufiq Israr Ahmed (age 32), originally from Uttar Pradesh, at the spot.

Similar accidents have happened many times in the past in the Navale Bridge area. Due to the constantly increasing traffic in this area, the speed of trucks and the narrow structure of the roads, this area is infamously known as a ‘black spot’.