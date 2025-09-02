Hingoli Records 795 mm Rainfall This Monsoon So Far, 90% of Annual Average Achieved | Representational image

Hingoli: Hingoli district received satisfactory rainfall this monsoon season. In all, 795 mm of rainfall has been recorded between June and September in the district. In the current rainy season, 721 mm of rainfall has been received so far, which is 90% of the annual rainfall of the district. Importantly, Kalamnuri and Aundha Nagnath talukas received more than the annual average rainfall.

The Monsoon season commences between June and September in the state. Initially, the rainfall was not satisfactory; the rainfall was adequate just to keep the Kharif crops alive, and the farmers were worried about the upcoming Rabi season. However, at the end of July, and in the beginning of August, heavy rains were received three to four times. The farmers were relieved from the heavy rainfall. The rivers, lakes, nullahas, streams, and percolating tanks were filled to full capacity. The worries of the farmers were reduced due to adequate water storage.

In all, 795 mm of rainfall was received in the district during the Monsoon season so far, of which 721 mm was received by the end of August. The annual average rainfall of the Hingoli taluka is 867.9 mm, and until now, 672.4 mm of rainfall has been recorded, which is 77.5%. The average rainfall of Kalamnuri taluka is 795 mm, and 809 mm has been received, which is 101.8%. The average rainfall of Basmath taluka is 824 mm, and 735.2 mm has been recorded, which is 89.2%. Aundha Nagnath taluka's average rainfall is 736, and 756 mm has been recorded, which is 102.3%. The annual average rainfall of Sengaon taluka is 729.7 mm, and 658.9 mm of rain has been received so far, which is 90.3%.

Kalamnuri and Aundha Nagnath talukas have crossed the annual average rainfall mark, while satisfactory rainfall has been reported in the remaining three talukas as well. If good rainfall is witnessed in these three talukas in the next few days, the district will cross the annual average rainfall mark.