Drug Addict Assaults Wife, Mother In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Mukundwadi Area | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a terrifying incident, a drug addict brutally assaulted his wife and mother, leaving them seriously injured. He even bit his wife and threatened to kill her. The incident occurred in Rajnagar in the Mukundwadi area at midnight on August 31.

According to the details, Sandeep Jadhav (30, Rajnagar) is a habitual drug addict. He did not earn money to support his family. Hence, his 28-year-old wife started tailoring work to sustain the family. Still, Sandeep used to abuse and assault her, occasionally demanding money to fulfil his drug addiction.

On Sunday night, he came home in an intoxicated condition and started a quarrel with his wife, demanding her money. He then hit his wife with an iron rod, due to which her right hand was fractured. His mother tried to intervene, but he even beat her with kicks and punches.

The injured were rushed to the hospital immediately. After completing the treatment, both the injured women went to the Mukundwadi police station and complained about Sandeep. The accused has fled after the incident, and the police have launched a severe manhunt for him.