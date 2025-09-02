 Drug Addict Assaults Wife, Mother In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Mukundwadi Area
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDrug Addict Assaults Wife, Mother In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Mukundwadi Area

Drug Addict Assaults Wife, Mother In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Mukundwadi Area

According to the details, Sandeep Jadhav (30, Rajnagar) is a habitual drug addict. He did not earn money to support his family. Hence, his 28-year-old wife started tailoring work to sustain the family. Still, Sandeep used to abuse and assault her, occasionally demanding money to fulfil his drug addiction

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Drug Addict Assaults Wife, Mother In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Mukundwadi Area | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a terrifying incident, a drug addict brutally assaulted his wife and mother, leaving them seriously injured. He even bit his wife and threatened to kill her. The incident occurred in Rajnagar in the Mukundwadi area at midnight on August 31.

According to the details, Sandeep Jadhav (30, Rajnagar) is a habitual drug addict. He did not earn money to support his family. Hence, his 28-year-old wife started tailoring work to sustain the family. Still, Sandeep used to abuse and assault her, occasionally demanding money to fulfil his drug addiction.

Read Also
Special Committee To Help VJNT Communities With Caste Certificates & Documents In Chhatrapati...
article-image

On Sunday night, he came home in an intoxicated condition and started a quarrel with his wife, demanding her money. He then hit his wife with an iron rod, due to which her right hand was fractured. His mother tried to intervene, but he even beat her with kicks and punches.

The injured were rushed to the hospital immediately. After completing the treatment, both the injured women went to the Mukundwadi police station and complained about Sandeep. The accused has fled after the incident, and the police have launched a severe manhunt for him. 

FPJ Shorts
End Of An Era: 171-Year-Old Registered Post Bows Out, Speed Post Takes Over
End Of An Era: 171-Year-Old Registered Post Bows Out, Speed Post Takes Over
'Both Have Aggressive Breast Cancer At A Young Age!: Sr. Oncologist Sewanti Limaye Talks About Hina Khan & Tannishtha Chatterjee's Cancer Diagnosis
'Both Have Aggressive Breast Cancer At A Young Age!: Sr. Oncologist Sewanti Limaye Talks About Hina Khan & Tannishtha Chatterjee's Cancer Diagnosis
'Woh 14 Hee Saal Ka Hai Ki Nahin': Nitish Rana's Response To Question About Vaibhav Suryavanshi Viral After DPL 2025 Win; Video
'Woh 14 Hee Saal Ka Hai Ki Nahin': Nitish Rana's Response To Question About Vaibhav Suryavanshi Viral After DPL 2025 Win; Video
Caught On CCTV: Stray Bull Tosses Young Man In UP’s Amroha
Caught On CCTV: Stray Bull Tosses Young Man In UP’s Amroha

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Drug Addict Assaults Wife, Mother In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Mukundwadi Area

Drug Addict Assaults Wife, Mother In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Mukundwadi Area

Hingoli: 300 Villagers Benefit From Health Check-Up Camp In Ambala On Ganeshotsav

Hingoli: 300 Villagers Benefit From Health Check-Up Camp In Ambala On Ganeshotsav

VIDEO: Reservation Cannot Be Taken From One Community To Give Another, Says Maharashtra Minister...

VIDEO: Reservation Cannot Be Taken From One Community To Give Another, Says Maharashtra Minister...

Hingoli Records 795 MM Rainfall This Monsoon So Far, 90% Of Annual Average Achieved

Hingoli Records 795 MM Rainfall This Monsoon So Far, 90% Of Annual Average Achieved

Parbhani: MP Sanjay Jadhav Felicitates 53 Athletes On National Sports Day At District Sports Complex

Parbhani: MP Sanjay Jadhav Felicitates 53 Athletes On National Sports Day At District Sports Complex