Special Committee To Help VJNT Communities With Caste Certificates & Documents In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The dogma of criminal tribes on the Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) was abolished on August 31, 1952. Hence, the government has taken the decision to celebrate this day as the VJNT Day. The people of these tribes face problems getting certificates of their caste and other documents. Hence, the government has decided to establish a special committee to assist them. The government is committed to their overall development”, opined Maharashtra’s OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save.

Minister Atul Save was speaking during the VJNT Day celebration programme held at the Rukhmini Hall in the MGM University campus on Sunday.

District guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, OBC director Sonali Muley, additional district collector Sambhajirao Adkune, Bhatke Vimukt Vikas Parishad chairman Rahul Chavan, joint director Prashant Shirke, Praveen Ghuge, Jaleel Shaikh, Rajendra Rathod, M I Shaikh and others were present.

Atul Save further said that these tribes have contributed to the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and even during the post-independence period. However, the blot of criminal tribes was put on them. It is important that a positive change be brought in their lives by providing education and a better lifestyle. In this regard, the government has established 63 hostels for the students in the state. The administration should reach the welfare schemes for the VJNT communities at the grassroots level, he appealed.

Shirsat said that there were several castes and tribes which remained backwards even after independence. The members of these communities should accomplish development by educating themselves and their children.

Sonali Mule made an introductory speech. The individuals and the organisations working in the field of welfare of VJNT communities were felicitated by the dignitaries on the occasion.