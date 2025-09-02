PCMC Appoints Nodal Officers To Streamline Management Of Municipal Elections In Pimpri-Chinchwad | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A proposed ward structure in Pimpri-Chinchwad for the upcoming local bodies elections was announced by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). PCMC is moving quickly and making all the preparations on its side as the local body elections are expected to happen at the end of this year.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh issued the order regarding the appointment of nodal officers, assigning responsibility for election management and polling station management to these officials.

The proposed ward formation for the municipal elections was published on August 22, and objections and suggestions were invited. The election department had previously appointed zonal officers to finalise the polling stations. Now, nodal officers have been appointed for various areas, including election management, polling station arrangements, staff appointments, maintaining law and order, material distribution, IT management, media and campaign control, and grievance redressal.

The nodal officers will work to ensure strict enforcement of the code of conduct during the elections. PCMC Commissioner Singh stated that the appointment of these nodal officers will improve coordination and streamline the election process.

The Appointments:

Chief Engineer Pramod Ombhase and Executive Engineer Mahesh Baride have been appointed as Special Executive Officers to the Election Officer. The following appointments have also been made: Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Khot and Assistant Commissioner Mukesh Kolap as Authorised Officers in the Election Officer's office; Joint Commissioner Manoj Lonkar for managing staff appointments; Additional Commissioner Pradeep Jambhale for managing voter lists; and Additional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Khorate for managing the code of conduct.

Other appointments include: City Engineer Makarand Nikam for polling station, civil, and electrical arrangements; Chief Engineer Pramod Ombhase for voting machines and distribution; Joint City Engineer Anil Bhalsakale for transport arrangements; Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni for vote counting management and election observer management; Additional Commissioner Trupti Sandbhor for the Public Relations and Publicity Cell and SVEEP management; and Chief Auditor Pramod Bhosale for election expenditure management.

Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Pravin Jain has been given the task of staff honorarium and salary distribution; Deputy Commissioner Nilesh Bhadane for election materials and stationery management; and Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar for postal ballots.