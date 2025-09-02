 Supriya Sule Urges Railway Minister To Restart Pune-Solapur Passenger Train Service
"The Railway Administration to take cognisance of this matter and take urgent steps to restart the Pune–Solapur passenger service, along with reinstating its halt at Boribel station," said Supriya Sule.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
Supriya Sule Urges Railway Minister To Restart Pune-Solapur Passenger Train Service | X/@supriya_sule

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), has requested the Railway Administration to take cognisance of this matter and take urgent steps to restart the Pune–Solapur passenger service, along with reinstating its halt at Boribel station.

Residents around the Boribel Railway Station are facing inconvenience as the Pune-Solapur passenger train has been closed since the COVID-19 lockdown. They have also staged a hunger strike to start the rail service and include a halt at the Boribel Railway Station, but to no avail.

Sule, in an earlier post, mentioned that, “The Pune-Solapur passenger train used to stop at Boribel Railway Station. This used to help and was convenient for the citizens of the area. But many trains, including this one, that were closed during the Corona period are yet to be started, causing inconvenience to the citizens.”

“This is very regrettable. The villagers have finally taken the path of hunger strike against this. My humble request to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is that you please take serious note of this and give instructions to the concerned to restart the Pune-Solapur passenger train service,” Sule added.

Local citizens are repeatedly appealing and following up with the Railway department to start these trains and make them stop at Boribel station, but still, they are not taken into consideration.

