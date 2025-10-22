 ‘Will Take Action Against Anyone Violating Law’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Pune's Shaniwar Wada Namaz Row
e-Paper Get App
HomePune‘Will Take Action Against Anyone Violating Law’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Pune's Shaniwar Wada Namaz Row

‘Will Take Action Against Anyone Violating Law’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Pune's Shaniwar Wada Namaz Row

According to the Pune City Police, the FIR has been filed under provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Rules, 1959, for allegedly violating restrictions applicable to protected monuments

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai/Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday clarified that authorities will take action against anyone found guilty of violating the law after an FIR was registered against three unidentified women for offering namaz in the premises of Shaniwar Wada in Pune.

The Chief Minister said, "We will take action against anyone who does anything without permission." This comes after a case was registered against three unidentified women after a video showing them offering namaz on the premises of Pune's historic Shaniwar Wada went viral on social media, sparking protests by BJP MP Medha Kulkarni and members of other organisations.

According to the Pune City Police, the FIR has been filed under provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Rules, 1959, for allegedly violating restrictions applicable to protected monuments.

Read Also
Murlidhar Mohol Urges Railway Minister For Approval Of Additional Two Rail Lines Between Pune &...
article-image

The incident reportedly took place around 1:45 pm on Saturday, following which an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officer lodged a formal complaint to Pune City Police.
Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC backed the action and said, "An FIR has been registered under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Rules 1959, because if anyone violates restrictions that apply to a protected monument, action needs to be taken. This FIR was raised on the issue of certain sections choosing to be in the ASI-dominant spaces of monuments." She added that there was no need to make the issue about Hindu versus Muslim but about what remains permissible under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

FPJ Shorts
Indian Army To Buy 2,408 Nag Mark 2 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles
Indian Army To Buy 2,408 Nag Mark 2 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles
India Nears Trade Deal To Cut US Tariffs On Indian Imports To 15–16%: Report
India Nears Trade Deal To Cut US Tariffs On Indian Imports To 15–16%: Report
Rishabh Tandon's Wife Olesya Issues FIRST Statement After His Death, Singer's Last Rites To Be Held On October 24 In Delhi
Rishabh Tandon's Wife Olesya Issues FIRST Statement After His Death, Singer's Last Rites To Be Held On October 24 In Delhi
Viral Video Claims Fan Says 'Pakistan Zindabad' After Shaking Hands With Shubman Gill Amid IND Vs AUS Series
Viral Video Claims Fan Says 'Pakistan Zindabad' After Shaking Hands With Shubman Gill Amid IND Vs AUS Series
Read Also
173 Diwali Fires In 2 Years: PCMC Fire Dept On Full Alert, Cancels Staff Leave
article-image

"Whether it's Shaniwar Wada or any place of religious belief, there needs to be a place where one can worship, and when one doesn't. It is like saying that we want to go to Haji Ali Dargah and recite the Hanuman Chalisa. Nobody does it because we respect each other's religious beliefs. Whether it's Hindus or Muslims, we have always coexisted. So why make this into a controversy of Hindu versus Muslim? This is about what is permissible under the Archaeological Survey of India," Shaina NC said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Will Take Action Against Anyone Violating Law’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Pune's...

‘Will Take Action Against Anyone Violating Law’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Pune's...

Pune: 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Suffers Eye Burns In Diwali Firecracker Mishap

Pune: 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Suffers Eye Burns In Diwali Firecracker Mishap

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 27-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed In Ram Nagar Over Old Dispute - VIDEO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 27-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed In Ram Nagar Over Old Dispute - VIDEO

Decomposed Body Of Young Man Found In Purna River In Maharashtra's Hingoli

Decomposed Body Of Young Man Found In Purna River In Maharashtra's Hingoli

Beed Tops Maharashtra With 50,000 Homes Completed Under ‘Diwali In A New Home’ Initiative,...

Beed Tops Maharashtra With 50,000 Homes Completed Under ‘Diwali In A New Home’ Initiative,...