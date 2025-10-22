Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 27-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed In Ram Nagar Over Old Dispute - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A young man named Vipul Madhukar Chabukswar, aged 27, a resident of Torangad Nagar who habitually carried a weapon while intoxicated, was fatally stabbed in the chest by local goons over an old dispute.

Watch Video:

In the incident that occurred around 2:30 AM on Monday midnight near the service road of Jalna Road in Ram Nagar, Mukundwadi police arrested Ashish Gautam Chouthmal, a resident of Mukundwadi.

Vipul, who belonged to a middle-class family, also lived in Ram Nagar.

On Monday, he was at a firecracker shop with his friend Ajay Wagh all day. At 10:30 PM, after closing the shop, they were sitting and chatting nearby. Around 2:30 AM, while Vipul was passing the gas pump on a moped with his friend from Vitthal Nagar Chowk onto the Ram Nagar service road, he saw his friend Kunal sitting in an auto-rickshaw. Vipul stopped there. Vaibhav Chavan was also with Kunal. Just then, the assailants, Subodh and Ashish, arrived. Raking up an old dispute, Ashish directly pulled out a knife and deeply stabbed Vipul in the left side of his chest.

Neglect of Drunkard Gangs

In Ram Nagar, MHADA Colony, Torangadnagar, Sangharsh Nagar, and Mukundwadi, many groups of young men and even children have become addicted to substance abuse. In the last six months, there have been continuous incidents of stabbings and robberies here.

Locals say that after 9 PM, it has become difficult for ordinary people to even walk in the area. This includes some criminals who have been externed from the city.

After being deeply stabbed in the chest, Vipul collapsed unconscious. Seeing that Vipul was unresponsive, the assailant, Subodh, came to his senses. He took him to a private hospital on his own two-wheeler, but Vipul had died by then. The assailants fled shortly after. Upon receiving information about the incident, Mukundwadi police rushed to the scene. Both assailants were arrested in the morning and have been remanded to police custody by the court until October 25th.