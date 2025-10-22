Pune: 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Suffers Eye Burns In Diwali Firecracker Mishap

Representational Image | FPJ Photos

Pune: Diwali turned sorrowful in Pune on Monday evening as a 20-year-old engineering student got injured due to a firecracker mishap. She suffered severe burn injuries while bursting the firecrackers in the Sinhagad Road area. She has suffered internal and external eye injuries. After the accident, she was rushed to the private hospital for treatment.

The 20-year-old female student is in her third year of engineering at a prominent Pune college and is originally from Nepal. Doctors who attended her have confirmed corneal burns. "She is being monitored closely," said hospital staff.

Dr Anil Dudhbhate said, "The 20-year-old patient was brought to the hospital after eye injuries during firecracker bursting on Monday. She has sustained internal and external eye injuries. The corneal part suffered burns. We have given her all the necessary treatments."

"It has impacted her visual capacity. We believe that there is no need for an operation. She has to follow medication for the next few weeks," noted Dr Dudhbhate.

Read Also Murlidhar Mohol Urges Railway Minister For Approval Of Additional Two Rail Lines Between Pune &...

According to police, the incident occurred when the injured student was having Diwali celebrations with her friends. They were all bursting firecrackers. One firecracker allegedly exploded close to her face. It caused burn injuries to her eyes. Her friends reported that the firecracker burst with more intensity and more quickly than they anticipated.

Pune Police have again appealed to Punekars to take care while celebrating Diwali. "Incidents like these are not uncommon. It can happen to anyone. We urge everyone to take caution and celebrate responsibly. One must follow safety precautions while handling fireworks during the Diwali season," noted a police official.