 Pune: 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Suffers Eye Burns In Diwali Firecracker Mishap
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Suffers Eye Burns In Diwali Firecracker Mishap

Pune: 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Suffers Eye Burns In Diwali Firecracker Mishap

The 20-year-old female student is in her third year of engineering at a prominent Pune college and is originally from Nepal. Doctors who attended her have confirmed corneal burns. "She is being monitored closely," said hospital staff

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | FPJ Photos

Pune: Diwali turned sorrowful in Pune on Monday evening as a 20-year-old engineering student got injured due to a firecracker mishap. She suffered severe burn injuries while bursting the firecrackers in the Sinhagad Road area. She has suffered internal and external eye injuries. After the accident, she was rushed to the private hospital for treatment.

The 20-year-old female student is in her third year of engineering at a prominent Pune college and is originally from Nepal. Doctors who attended her have confirmed corneal burns. "She is being monitored closely," said hospital staff.

Dr Anil Dudhbhate said, "The 20-year-old patient was brought to the hospital after eye injuries during firecracker bursting on Monday. She has sustained internal and external eye injuries. The corneal part suffered burns. We have given her all the necessary treatments."

"It has impacted her visual capacity. We believe that there is no need for an operation. She has to follow medication for the next few weeks," noted Dr Dudhbhate.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Army To Buy 2,408 Nag Mark 2 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles
Indian Army To Buy 2,408 Nag Mark 2 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles
India Nears Trade Deal To Cut US Tariffs On Indian Imports To 15–16%: Report
India Nears Trade Deal To Cut US Tariffs On Indian Imports To 15–16%: Report
Rishabh Tandon's Wife Olesya Issues FIRST Statement After His Death, Singer's Last Rites To Be Held On October 24 In Delhi
Rishabh Tandon's Wife Olesya Issues FIRST Statement After His Death, Singer's Last Rites To Be Held On October 24 In Delhi
Viral Video Claims Fan Says 'Pakistan Zindabad' After Shaking Hands With Shubman Gill Amid IND Vs AUS Series
Viral Video Claims Fan Says 'Pakistan Zindabad' After Shaking Hands With Shubman Gill Amid IND Vs AUS Series
Read Also
Murlidhar Mohol Urges Railway Minister For Approval Of Additional Two Rail Lines Between Pune &...
article-image

According to police, the incident occurred when the injured student was having Diwali celebrations with her friends. They were all bursting firecrackers. One firecracker allegedly exploded close to her face. It caused burn injuries to her eyes. Her friends reported that the firecracker burst with more intensity and more quickly than they anticipated.

Pune Police have again appealed to Punekars to take care while celebrating Diwali. "Incidents like these are not uncommon. It can happen to anyone. We urge everyone to take caution and celebrate responsibly. One must follow safety precautions while handling fireworks during the Diwali season," noted a police official.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Will Take Action Against Anyone Violating Law’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Pune's...

‘Will Take Action Against Anyone Violating Law’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Pune's...

Pune: 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Suffers Eye Burns In Diwali Firecracker Mishap

Pune: 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Suffers Eye Burns In Diwali Firecracker Mishap

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 27-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed In Ram Nagar Over Old Dispute - VIDEO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 27-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed In Ram Nagar Over Old Dispute - VIDEO

Decomposed Body Of Young Man Found In Purna River In Maharashtra's Hingoli

Decomposed Body Of Young Man Found In Purna River In Maharashtra's Hingoli

Beed Tops Maharashtra With 50,000 Homes Completed Under ‘Diwali In A New Home’ Initiative,...

Beed Tops Maharashtra With 50,000 Homes Completed Under ‘Diwali In A New Home’ Initiative,...