 Decomposed Body Of Young Man Found In Purna River In Maharashtra's Hingoli
According to police reports, a person who had come to water his cattle saw the body in the waters of the Purna River flowing near Chinchkheda in Sengaon taluka

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
Decomposed Body Of Young Man Found In Purna River In Maharashtra's Hingoli | Representational Pic

Hingoli: The body of a young man was found on Monday in the Purna River. The Purna River flows through the Chinchkheda area of Sengaon taluka in Maharashtra's Hingoli District. Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the Sengaon Police Station rushed to the spot. They recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Government Rural Hospital in Sengaon.

According to police reports, a person who had come to water his cattle saw the body in the waters of the Purna River flowing near Chinchkheda in Sengaon taluka. They informed the village Police Patil (local police representative). The Police Patil immediately informed Police Inspector Deepak Maske of the Sengaon Police Station, and a police team was dispatched to the scene.

Police further said they retrieved the body from the water. The body is of a youth aged between 20 and 25 years. According to the police, the body had been in the water for about 20 to 25 days. Many parts of the body were eaten by fish and other aquatic creatures, noted an official. Due to this, identifying the body poses a challenge for the police. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at the Sengaon Police Station in this matter.

