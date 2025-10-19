Mula River Bridge Between Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Shut For Beautification & Safety Works By PCMC | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Sangvi-Bopodi bridge over the Mula River, which connects the cities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will remain closed to traffic for the next three months. Installation of an arch and beautification work is being carried out. The Civil Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has appealed to citizens to use alternative routes during this period.

An official said, "PCMC is currently installing an arch on the bridge that connects Sangvi and Bopodi. This arch will be installed by connecting heavy iron pillars. For safety reasons, the bridge has been completely closed to traffic, including for pedestrians."

PCMC said that this work is expected to take three months. To prevent inconvenience to the public, planning has been done to maintain smooth traffic flow with the help of directional signboards and the police.

A traffic police official said, "Diversions are now being implemented. Signboards have been erected. Residents should be aware of them. It won't be a big problem, as diversions are easy to follow."

PCMC Chief Engineer Pramod Ombhase said, "Once the work is complete, this bridge will enhance the beauty of both cities, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Efforts are being made to complete the work quickly and on time. Until then, alternative routes should be used."

Overspending Concerns Blatantly Ignored

PCMC completed the bridge over the Mula River connecting Sangvi to Bopodi last year. While the project had already cost ₹42 crore, a new tender for ₹20 crore had been issued for the same bridge. The administration had explained that the additional tender is for the decorative arch and aesthetic enhancements to the bridge. Critics have alleged that the additional ₹20 crore may be wasted on decorative elements.