 Pune: 70-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹1.44 Crore In 'Digital Arrest' Scam
A 70-year-old Pune man was duped of ₹1.44 crore after cyber fraudsters posing as NIA and ATS officers placed him under a “digital arrest.” The scammers accused him of links to terror funding and kept him on a video call, coercing him to transfer the money. When asked for more funds, he grew suspicious and filed a police complaint.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
Pune: 70-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹1.44 Crore In 'Digital Arrest' Scam | File Pic

Pune: A 70-year-old man from Pune was duped of Rs 1.44 crore after being placed under 'digital arrest' by cyber fraudsters posing as National Investigation Agency and Anti Terrorism Squad officers, a police official said on Saturday.

As per the FIR registered at the Cyber police station here, the man's ordeal began when he got a call on September 23 from a person who introduced himself as an inspector from Mumbai.

The man told the victim that the Lucknow unit of the ATS had arrested a terrorist who used bank accounts in the complainant's name for terror activities, the official said quoting the FIR.

"Later, another person wearing a police uniform spoke to him on video call, informing him that further probe will be carried out by the NIA chief. All this while, the victim was made to keep the video call active. Out of fear, he transferred Rs 1.44 crore into the accounts of the online cheats," the official said.

On October 8, he was asked to deposit Rs 3 lakh. But finding something amiss, he approached cyber police.

A case was registered against unknown persons under Bharatiya Nyays Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology Act, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

