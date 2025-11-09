Ravindra Dhangekar’s ‘₹230 Crore’ Birthday Wish To Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol Sparks Political Buzz In Pune | File Photo

Pune: Ex-MLA and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena member Ravindra Dhangekar has gained attention due to his sarcastic birthday wishes to Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol. Dhangekar has taken a sharp jibe at Mohol, where he wished him a birthday by referencing the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust (SHNT) Jain Boarding House land deal, due to which Murlidhar Mohol's name came into a controversy.

Taking the ‘well wishes' on X (formerly Twitter), Dhangekar said, “Happy Birthday... Okay! 230 crore birthday wishes! #Jay_Jinendra.” Dhangekar made sure what he meant in this tweet.

Murlidhar Mohol was born on 9th November 1974 in Mulshi Tehsil of Pune District. On Sunday, Mohol is celebrating his 51st birthday. Multiple politicians at the state and national levels have wished him a happy birthday, but it was Dhangekar's sarcastic attack that gained all the attention.

Breakdown of Dhangekar's Wishes

The Jain Housing Board Land Deal controversy centres on the sale of a prime 3.5-acre plot in Pune's Model Colony to Gokhale Landmarks LLP for reportedly around ₹230. The deal was deemed "wrong" because the property was originally meant for charitable and educational purposes for underprivileged students.

The Jain community members in the city and across the nation alleged the sale violated the trust's mandate. Protesters also claimed the sale was undervalued and approved by the Charity Commissioner based only on the trustees' claims of dilapidation.

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol was connected because he was previously a partner in two Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) firms with the builder, Gokhale. He refuted allegations of involvement. He stated he withdrew from the partnership 11 months before the sale deed was finalised, thereby calling the allegations baseless. Ravindra Dhangekar fiercely attacked Mohol, alleging the sale was done at Mohol's behest and that he played a significant role in the "multi-crore scam".

Dhangekar claimed that all three bids received for the property were from firms associated with Mohol. He also raised additional allegations, such as Mohol using a car owned by a builder during his tenure as Pune Mayor, to fuel the political sparring.