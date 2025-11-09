Pune: Four Lose Licensed Pistols For Misuse, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Revoke Firearm Permits After Inquiry | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have cracked down hard on four people for firing shots from a licensed pistol and endangering the lives of people, officials announced on Saturday. Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey has issued an order to revoke the pistol licences of the four individuals.

The pistol licences of Dinesh Babulal Singh (resident of Mamurdi, Dehu Road), Ganpat Bajirao Jagtap (resident of Marunji), Santosh Dattatray Pawar (resident of Kudalwadi, Chikhali), and Santosh Pandurang Kadam (resident of Tathawade) have been revoked.

According to information provided by the police, a party was underway at a farmhouse within the limits of the Bavdhan Police Station on 8th July. During the event, Dinesh Singh fired two rounds into the air from his licensed pistol, which endangered the lives of those present. As a result, a case was registered against Dinesh Singh. Following this, the Bavdhan police sent a proposal to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Chief to cancel Singh's arms licence due to the misuse of the pistol.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Ganpat Jagtap illegally handed over his licensed pistol to another person. This individual fired shots into the air on 21st July at the Ambika Kala Kendra in Yavat, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Pune Rural Police Force. Therefore, the Pune Rural Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Singh Gill, sent a proposal to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police's Top Cop, IPS Vinoy Kumar Choubey, to revoke Jagtap's pistol licence.

The police took serious note of both these incidents. A preliminary inquiry was conducted to revoke the arms licences. The inquiry concluded that these four people had misused their pistols. As a result, the pistol licences have been revoked.

Santosh Pawar and Santosh Kadam were found to have misused a pistol to instil a threat in the inquiry. Police decided they shouldn't have a licensed firearm and have decided their licence should be revoked.

Why People Take a Licensed Firearm & What Is The Process To Have One

Many people apply for a gun licence mainly for self-defence, especially if they feel threatened due to business, property, or family disputes. Many times, people also take up a firearm licence for sports shooting. People are also known to take one for crop protection in rural settings.

Process:

- Download the correct form (New licence → Form A or A-1; Renewal → A-3) from the Maharashtra police site.

- Fill it out and attach required documents, including proof of residence, age, financial records, reason for licence, medical certificate, police conduct certificate, etc. One can contact the Special Branch of their respective police force for exact figures.

- Pay the fee as per your category of firearm. The cost for arms licences in India generally involves an application/grant fee of around ₹500 to ₹1,000 and a renewal fee of ₹200 to ₹500 annually, though the exact fees can vary by state and local jurisdiction. The Special Branch of the police force provides this information upon request.

- The process takes around two months to finish, but renewal is fairly fast.

Reasons Firearm Licences Get Revoked:

In Pune district, a firearm licence can be suspended or revoked under the Arms Act of 1959 if the licensing authority believes that the licence holder poses a threat to public peace or safety. According to the Act and state police guidelines, cancellation may occur if the licence was obtained through false information, if the holder violates licence conditions, becomes legally prohibited from possessing arms, or is found to be of unsound mind or unfit to carry a weapon.

The three district police forces, including Pune City Police Commissionerate, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, and Pune Rural Police Force, and the District Magistrate have the authority to review and withdraw licences in such cases after due inquiry. Courts have clarified that the mere filing of a criminal case is not enough for cancellation unless it directly endangers public order or security. The decision must be backed by evidence of misuse or risk, and the licence holder is generally given a chance to respond before final revocation.