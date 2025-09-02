 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: 19-Year-Old Woman Ends Life After Boyfriend Refuses Marriage; Case Registered With Chakan Police
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad Crime: 19-Year-Old Woman Ends Life After Boyfriend Refuses Marriage; Case Registered With Chakan Police

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: 19-Year-Old Woman Ends Life After Boyfriend Refuses Marriage; Case Registered With Chakan Police

A complaint was lodged at Chakan Police Station. A case has been filed against Prajwal Vishas Rale (19), a resident of Rakshewadi, Khed, under BNS Section 108 (abetment of suicide)

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Chakan Police Station | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 19-year-old woman ended her life after her boyfriend allegedly refused to marry her. They had been in a relationship for the past couple of years. The incident happened on Thursday, and a case was registered on Sunday night.

A complaint was lodged at Chakan Police Station. A case has been filed against Prajwal Vishas Rale (19), a resident of Rakshewadi, Khed, under BNS Section 108 (abetment of suicide).

According to police reports, the 19-year-old woman was found dead on a farm. The farm owner reported the incident to the police. After the initial investigation, it was revealed that she had taken her own life by consuming an insecticide. Assistant Police Inspector Rajendra Pawar is investigating the matter further.

Read Also
Another Driver Charged With Culpable Homicide Due To Fatal Accident Within Heavy Vehicle Ban In...
article-image

A police official told the Free Press Journal, “The deceased woman had a love affair with the man in her college. He suspected her of having an affair with another man and asked for a breakup. He ended the relationship, insulted her, and refused her proposal to marry. The reason behind the suicide is suspected to be this.”

FPJ Shorts
Sensex, Nifty Slip After Early Gains Fade, Profit-Booking Hits Banking & Auto Stocks Ahead Of GST Council Meet
Sensex, Nifty Slip After Early Gains Fade, Profit-Booking Hits Banking & Auto Stocks Ahead Of GST Council Meet
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet Skips the Memo, Delivers Massive Restructuring News via Video
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet Skips the Memo, Delivers Massive Restructuring News via Video
Yogi Govt Approves 948 New Posts In 3 State Universities To Boost Higher Education In UP
Yogi Govt Approves 948 New Posts In 3 State Universities To Boost Higher Education In UP
TPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For FSO 16 Posts Ends Today; Check Details Here
TPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For FSO 16 Posts Ends Today; Check Details Here

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Solanke, in charge of Chakan Police Station, told the Free Press Journal, “The case of abetment of suicide has been registered. The accused has been absconding since the day the suicide incident took place. We are investigating the matter further.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: 19-Year-Old Woman Ends Life After Boyfriend Refuses Marriage; Case...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: 19-Year-Old Woman Ends Life After Boyfriend Refuses Marriage; Case...

PCMC Appoints Nodal Officers To Streamline Management Of Municipal Elections In Pimpri-Chinchwad

PCMC Appoints Nodal Officers To Streamline Management Of Municipal Elections In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune Man Arrested For Defrauding Cousin Of ₹31,000 Using Forged Documents

Pune Man Arrested For Defrauding Cousin Of ₹31,000 Using Forged Documents

Customs Department Seizes 13.7 Kg Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Crores At Pune International Airport

Customs Department Seizes 13.7 Kg Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Crores At Pune International Airport

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Discharge Decreases From Pawana & Mulshi Dams As Rainfall Drops In Catchment...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Discharge Decreases From Pawana & Mulshi Dams As Rainfall Drops In Catchment...