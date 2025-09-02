Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: 19-Year-Old Woman Ends Life After Boyfriend Refuses Marriage; Case Registered With Chakan Police

Chakan Police Station | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 19-year-old woman ended her life after her boyfriend allegedly refused to marry her. They had been in a relationship for the past couple of years. The incident happened on Thursday, and a case was registered on Sunday night.

A complaint was lodged at Chakan Police Station. A case has been filed against Prajwal Vishas Rale (19), a resident of Rakshewadi, Khed, under BNS Section 108 (abetment of suicide).

According to police reports, the 19-year-old woman was found dead on a farm. The farm owner reported the incident to the police. After the initial investigation, it was revealed that she had taken her own life by consuming an insecticide. Assistant Police Inspector Rajendra Pawar is investigating the matter further.

A police official told the Free Press Journal, “The deceased woman had a love affair with the man in her college. He suspected her of having an affair with another man and asked for a breakup. He ended the relationship, insulted her, and refused her proposal to marry. The reason behind the suicide is suspected to be this.”

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Solanke, in charge of Chakan Police Station, told the Free Press Journal, “The case of abetment of suicide has been registered. The accused has been absconding since the day the suicide incident took place. We are investigating the matter further.”