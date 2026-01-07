'Chemical Technology To Play Major Role In India's 2047 Vision': Prof. G. D. Yadav At Jalgaon Seminar |

Jalgaon: Green Chemical Engineering is the confluence of environmental protection, industrial responsibility, and sustainable development for the future. Students have ample opportunities in this field, and they should conduct research in it. Furthermore, if we want to create a developed India by 2047, we will have to increase the country's GDP, and chemical technology will play a major role in this, stated Padmashri Prof. G. D. Yadav.

Padmashri Prof. G. D. Yadav was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day international seminar on "Advances in Chemical Technology and Allied Sciences" (discussion and knowledge exchange on new research trends in chemical engineering and allied sciences), organised by the Institute of Chemical Technology and P.M. Usha at Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University.

Present on the dais were Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. L. Maheshwari (presiding), Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University Prof. R. D. Kulkarni (present via video conferencing), Pro-Vice-Chancellor S. T. Ingale, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology Principal S. S. Rajput, Registrar Dr. Vinod Patil, Director Prof. A. K. Goswami, and Coordinator Dr. Rajkumar Shirsam.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. G.D. Yadav said that in the age of AI and IT, the importance of chemistry cannot diminish because chemistry plays a vital role in human daily life. There are many misconceptions regarding pollution through chemistry, but it is possible to overcome them through Green Chemical Engineering.

The role of parents and teachers is extremely important in encouraging students to pursue chemistry courses. It is necessary that 1 percent of the social responsibility funds spent by industries should be spent on higher education.

This will increase student participation in higher education and pave the way for a developed India. At today's program, Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the field of chemical technology.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the University Institute of Chemical Technology is continuously working to produce excellent students. He added that the institute's record of assisting students in research is constantly improving, and he thanked the university for its cooperation and for the award.

In his presidential address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Maheshwari said that chemical technology is the ideal core of culture and fundamental principles. He stated that chemical technology is not the real cause of pollution; rather, human greed is the true cause. He expressed his pleasure at the increased participation of young researchers and students in today's seminar.

In his introductory remarks, Director Prof. A.K. Goswami explained the purpose behind the seminar and mentioned that 425 researchers participated in it. The university also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Yogendra Nimdev from Jammu and Registrar Dr. Vinod Patil from the university. Through this agreement, students will benefit from internships, simplified admission processes, research assistance, direct admissions, and jointly organized workshops and seminars.

The program was compered by Prof. G. A. Usmani, and the vote of thanks was given by Dr. Rajkumar Shirsam. Following the inaugural session, Padma Shri Prof. G. D. Yadav delivered a keynote address on the topic of 'Net-Negative Energy Systems: Green Hydrogen for Sustainability, Bio-material Value Addition, Carbonation, and Effective Utilization of Waste Plastic Recycling'.