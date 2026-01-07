'Will Make Jalgaon Smart City': CM Devendra Fadnavis At Grand Roadshow |

Jalgaon: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's roadshow, organised in Jalgaon city for the municipal corporation elections campaign, received a massive response. On this occasion, the Mahayuti alliance staged a grand show of strength in the city.

This evening, the Chief Minister arrived in Jalgaon city from Dhule for the municipal election campaign. The BJP had made elaborate arrangements for the Chief Minister's welcome. Office bearers, elected mayors, and corporators from across the district had gathered at the BJP office in the city.

Two chariots were arranged for the roadshow; one chariot carried all the elected mayors and corporators, while the other carried Chief Minister Fadnavis, Ministers Gulabrao Patil, Sanjay Savkare, Girish Mahajan, MLAs Suresh Bhole, Amol Jawale, Chandrakant Sonawane, Amol Patil, and BJP District President Deepak Suryavanshi.

The municipal corporation candidates walked ahead of the chariots, greeting the voters. It is claimed that over ten thousand office bearers and workers participated in this roadshow. Five hundred police personnel and officers maintained tight security during the Chief Minister's visit. Traffic was temporarily stopped on the roadshow route.

Will help in the development of Jalgaon city

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that during the Congress regime, even 50 crores were not given for the city's development, but we have given a thousand crores for the development of Jalgaon city.

He said that development works worth 863 crores have been sanctioned so far, and assured that they will continue to provide funds for the city's development. He also hinted at making Jalgaon a smart city in the next five years.

He added that to attract industries to Jalgaon, the Jalgaon MIDC has been given 'D' grade status, which will provide subsidies, thus attracting new industries to the city. Today, in the state, 75 per cent of the municipalities and mayoral positions have been won by candidates of the grand alliance.

The people have shown their trust in the grand alliance, and now we will win the 29 municipal corporations as well, Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed confidently while speaking.

Sixty-nine candidates of the Mahayuti alliance have been elected unopposed. The opposition parties are furious and have approached the court. Against this backdrop, in a public meeting held in Dhule on Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at the opposition parties regarding the unopposed victories.

"Four of our candidates in Dhule have been elected unopposed. This has caused some people to feel the sting. I will only tell them, 'agar mirchi lagee to main kya karu ?' Because earlier, during the Congress regime, 33 MPs were elected unopposed to the Lok Sabha, and then democracy was considered alive. But when the people of Dhule elect four corporators, those who say that democracy has been murdered – there is no need to explain where their heads are," he added.

From Dhule, the Chief Minister came to Jalgaon for campaigning, where a roadshow was organised. Before the roadshow, while speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed his feelings about former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, saying that everyone respects him. No one can erase his memory, and no one will, he said.

He clarified to reporters that BJP state president Ravindra Chavan's statement had been misinterpreted. He said that usually no one apologises during election time, but Chavan has apologised with a big heart because his words were misinterpreted. Even though we are fighting against the Congress, it cannot be denied that Vilasrao Deshmukh was one of those who did excellent work in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Fadnavis said.