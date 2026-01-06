 Caterers, Hotels Cash In as Jalgaon Municipal Election Campaign Heats Up
Caterers, Hotels Cash In as Jalgaon Municipal Election Campaign Heats Up

With the withdrawal of nominations completed in the municipal elections, the actual campaigning has begun. The candidates' campaign machinery is now working at full capacity. While campaigning starts at 8 AM, candidates are taking special care of their workers and office-bearers. Caterers and hotels have become crucial in this process, and these businesses are experiencing a boom.

Vijay Pathak
Updated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
Caterers, Hotels Cash In as Jalgaon Municipal Election Campaign Heats Up

With the withdrawal of nominations completed in the municipal elections, the actual campaigning has begun. The candidates' campaign machinery is now working at full capacity. While campaigning starts at 8 AM, candidates are taking special care of their workers and office-bearers. Caterers and hotels have become crucial in this process, and these businesses are experiencing a boom.

For election campaigning, candidates are calling their workers early in the morning, and breakfast is provided before the campaign begins. The breakfast includes dishes like upma, poha, and idli, and caterers have been hired to prepare them. After a hearty breakfast, the candidate's campaign team sets out for campaigning at 8 AM.

Lunch arrangements are also made for these workers, with meals prepared through caterers. Some prefer to arrange meals for their workers at hotels; for this, special hotel coupons are given to the workers. Special dinner arrangements are also made for the workers at night.

Some candidates own hotels themselves, while others have made arrangements with hotels, where meals are provided through coupons. This has led to a boom in the hotel business.

Throughout the day, according to the campaign plan, the candidate and their accompanying workers have a fixed schedule of visits to designated wards, organisations, and groups. After this, the workers look forward to their meals.

Jalgaon Municipal Polls: Campaign Heats Up As Mahayuti Plans Big Rallies
Since food is important in campaigning, some have appointed caterers at their residences. As a result, caterers and hotels have become important in the candidates' campaigns. Hotels are also providing warmth to the workers during the cold weather.

