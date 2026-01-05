 Jalgaon Municipal Polls: Campaign Heats Up As Mahayuti Plans Big Rallies
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalgaon Municipal Polls: Campaign Heats Up As Mahayuti Plans Big Rallies

Jalgaon Municipal Polls: Campaign Heats Up As Mahayuti Plans Big Rallies

With the withdrawal of nominations for the municipal elections completed and twelve Mahayuti candidates elected unopposed, the Mahayuti alliance is in high spirits. Taking advantage of Sunday being a holiday, the Mahayuti alliance started its campaign by breaking a coconut at the Bhavan Mata temple in Pimprala in the presence of State President Ravindra Chavan.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon Municipal Polls: Campaign Heats Up As Mahayuti Plans Big Rallies |

Jalgaon: With the withdrawal of nominations for the municipal elections completed and twelve Mahayuti candidates elected unopposed, the Mahayuti alliance is in high spirits. Taking advantage of Sunday being a holiday, the Mahayuti alliance started its campaign by breaking a coconut at the Bhavan Mata temple in Pimprala in the presence of State President Ravindra Chavan.

The Mahavikas Aghadi, on the other hand, started its campaign by breaking coconuts at temples in their respective wards in the presence of their candidates, and the dust of campaigning has begun to rise in every nook and cranny of the city.


With only ten days left for campaigning, the leaders of the Mahayuti alliance are seen scrambling to campaign. On Tuesday, January 6th, at 3 PM, the BJP has organized a roadshow in the city for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He will be accompanied by State President Ravindra Chavan and the party's troubleshooter Girish Mahajan.

The BJP is making extensive preparations for this roadshow. On Thursday, January 8th, a roadshow for Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been organized by the Shiv Sena Shinde group. Gulabrao Patil's rallies are also being organized by the Shinde group. The NCP Ajit Pawar group is making efforts to organise a roadshow for Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Starts ‘My Vote Not For Sale’ Voter Awareness Campaign, To Organise 20 Street Plays To Boost Turnout
Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Starts ‘My Vote Not For Sale’ Voter Awareness Campaign, To Organise 20 Street Plays To Boost Turnout
West Bengal News: Email To PM Modi Flags Alleged Recruitment Irregularities At Visva-Bharati University
West Bengal News: Email To PM Modi Flags Alleged Recruitment Irregularities At Visva-Bharati University
Delhi Triple Murder Case: 25-Year-Old Man Kills Mother, Sister & Brother Over Financial Issues; Surrenders At Police Station
Delhi Triple Murder Case: 25-Year-Old Man Kills Mother, Sister & Brother Over Financial Issues; Surrenders At Police Station
Lucknow Primary School Headmaster Suspended After Textbooks Meant For Students Were Allegedly Sold To Scrap Dealer
Lucknow Primary School Headmaster Suspended After Textbooks Meant For Students Were Allegedly Sold To Scrap Dealer
Read Also
Jalgaon Civic Polls: 12 Candidates Elected Unopposed, 321 In Fray For 63 Seats
article-image


The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray group) has no plans for a rally by Uddhav Thackeray, but a rally by Sushma Andhare is possible. The NCP Sharad Pawar group is planning rallies for Rohit Pawar, State President Jayant Patil, and Eknath Khadse.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rising Costs, Awareness Drive People Towards Registered Marriages In Jalgaon

Rising Costs, Awareness Drive People Towards Registered Marriages In Jalgaon

Jalgaon Municipal Polls: Campaign Heats Up As Mahayuti Plans Big Rallies

Jalgaon Municipal Polls: Campaign Heats Up As Mahayuti Plans Big Rallies

Pune: MIT ADT University Conferred 'Sword Of Honour' For Contribution To Education

Pune: MIT ADT University Conferred 'Sword Of Honour' For Contribution To Education

Pune Polls: Water Crisis, Poor Infrastructure Continue To Plague Wadgaon Budruk & Dhayari

Pune Polls: Water Crisis, Poor Infrastructure Continue To Plague Wadgaon Budruk & Dhayari

Nashik, Amravati Teams Shine On Opening Day Of Tribal Students' Sports Meet

Nashik, Amravati Teams Shine On Opening Day Of Tribal Students' Sports Meet