Jalgaon Municipal Polls: Campaign Heats Up As Mahayuti Plans Big Rallies

Jalgaon: With the withdrawal of nominations for the municipal elections completed and twelve Mahayuti candidates elected unopposed, the Mahayuti alliance is in high spirits. Taking advantage of Sunday being a holiday, the Mahayuti alliance started its campaign by breaking a coconut at the Bhavan Mata temple in Pimprala in the presence of State President Ravindra Chavan.

The Mahavikas Aghadi, on the other hand, started its campaign by breaking coconuts at temples in their respective wards in the presence of their candidates, and the dust of campaigning has begun to rise in every nook and cranny of the city.



With only ten days left for campaigning, the leaders of the Mahayuti alliance are seen scrambling to campaign. On Tuesday, January 6th, at 3 PM, the BJP has organized a roadshow in the city for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He will be accompanied by State President Ravindra Chavan and the party's troubleshooter Girish Mahajan.

The BJP is making extensive preparations for this roadshow. On Thursday, January 8th, a roadshow for Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been organized by the Shiv Sena Shinde group. Gulabrao Patil's rallies are also being organized by the Shinde group. The NCP Ajit Pawar group is making efforts to organise a roadshow for Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.



The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray group) has no plans for a rally by Uddhav Thackeray, but a rally by Sushma Andhare is possible. The NCP Sharad Pawar group is planning rallies for Rohit Pawar, State President Jayant Patil, and Eknath Khadse.