 Jalgaon Civic Polls: 12 Candidates Elected Unopposed, 321 In Fray For 63 Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalgaon Civic Polls: 12 Candidates Elected Unopposed, 321 In Fray For 63 Seats

Jalgaon Civic Polls: 12 Candidates Elected Unopposed, 321 In Fray For 63 Seats

In the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation elections, on the last day for withdrawing nomination papers, candidates continued their efforts to withdraw their filed applications until the last moment. Out of 75 seats, 12 seats were elected unopposed. This includes two sons of MLAs. With 317 candidates withdrawing their nominations, now 321 candidates are in the electoral fray for 63 seats.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon Civic Polls: 12 Candidates Elected Unopposed, 321 In Fray For 63 Seats |

Jalgaon: In the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation elections, on the last day for withdrawing nomination papers, candidates continued their efforts to withdraw their filed applications until the last moment. Out of 75 seats, 12 seats were elected unopposed. This includes two sons of MLAs. With 317 candidates withdrawing their nominations, now 321 candidates are in the electoral fray for 63 seats.

In the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation elections on Friday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations, political party leaders put their prestige on the line to persuade independent candidates to withdraw their nominations. Gulabrao Patil, MLA Kishore Patil, MLA Mangesh Chavan, and MLA Suresh Bhole were trying to persuade independent candidates to withdraw their applications. Notably, the leaders were making efforts for their sons.

MLA Suresh Bhole succeeded in getting his son Vishal elected unopposed through his efforts, while MLA Chandrakant Sonawane's efforts for his son Gaurav also bore fruit. A total of nine candidates withdrew their nominations, and since three candidates were already elected unopposed, a total of twelve candidates have been elected unopposed.

Read Also
Revenue Department Tops Bribery Cases In Jalgaon In 2025; Zilla Parishad Second
article-image

This includes six candidates from the BJP and six from the Shiv Sena Shinde faction. As a result, 321 candidates will now try their luck in the elections for 65 seats. On the last day of withdrawal, four candidates from the Shiv Sena Thackeray faction, five from the NCP and other parties, and 301 independent candidates, totalling 310, and seven from the previous two days, making a total of 317, withdrew their nomination papers. However, Jitendra Marathe, who was denied a ticket by the BJP, has rebelled and kept his application. The candidates elected unopposed are:

FPJ Shorts
Leopard Creates Panic Again In Thane: Enters Residential Area, Attacked A Pet Dog, Horrific Scene Caught On CCTV
Leopard Creates Panic Again In Thane: Enters Residential Area, Attacked A Pet Dog, Horrific Scene Caught On CCTV
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Jay Dudhane Arrested At Mumbai Airport In Rs 5 Crore Fraud Case Days After Wedding, Family Members Questioned
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Jay Dudhane Arrested At Mumbai Airport In Rs 5 Crore Fraud Case Days After Wedding, Family Members Questioned
CUET UG 2026: Registration Process Starts At cuet.nta.nic.in; Check Important Dates & Other Details Here
CUET UG 2026: Registration Process Starts At cuet.nta.nic.in; Check Important Dates & Other Details Here
Aamir Khan REACTS To Sunil Grover Mimicking Him On The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'No Malice In It At All'
Aamir Khan REACTS To Sunil Grover Mimicking Him On The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'No Malice In It At All'

Ujjwala Bendale, Deepmala Manoj Kale, Ankita Pankaj Patil, Vishal Suresh Bhole, Vaishali Amit Patil, Vishwanath Suresh Khadke, Sagar Shamkant Sonawane, Rekha Chudaman Patil, Ganesh Sonawane, Gaurav Chandrakant Sonawane, Viren Khadke.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Satara's Pali Turns Golden As Devotees Celebrate Divine Khandoba-Mhalsa Wedding

VIDEO: Satara's Pali Turns Golden As Devotees Celebrate Divine Khandoba-Mhalsa Wedding

Nashik: Cleanliness Drive Begins At Trimbakeshwar For Kumbh Mela Preparations

Nashik: Cleanliness Drive Begins At Trimbakeshwar For Kumbh Mela Preparations

Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Gets AED Facility To Handle Cardiac Emergencies During Kumbh Mela

Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Gets AED Facility To Handle Cardiac Emergencies During Kumbh Mela

Nashik's SMBT Hospital Receives National NABH Accreditation

Nashik's SMBT Hospital Receives National NABH Accreditation

'Agriculture Will Be Priority Under Viksit Bharat': Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan At Nashik...

'Agriculture Will Be Priority Under Viksit Bharat': Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan At Nashik...