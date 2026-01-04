Jalgaon Civic Polls: 12 Candidates Elected Unopposed, 321 In Fray For 63 Seats |

Jalgaon: In the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation elections, on the last day for withdrawing nomination papers, candidates continued their efforts to withdraw their filed applications until the last moment. Out of 75 seats, 12 seats were elected unopposed. This includes two sons of MLAs. With 317 candidates withdrawing their nominations, now 321 candidates are in the electoral fray for 63 seats.

In the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation elections on Friday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations, political party leaders put their prestige on the line to persuade independent candidates to withdraw their nominations. Gulabrao Patil, MLA Kishore Patil, MLA Mangesh Chavan, and MLA Suresh Bhole were trying to persuade independent candidates to withdraw their applications. Notably, the leaders were making efforts for their sons.

MLA Suresh Bhole succeeded in getting his son Vishal elected unopposed through his efforts, while MLA Chandrakant Sonawane's efforts for his son Gaurav also bore fruit. A total of nine candidates withdrew their nominations, and since three candidates were already elected unopposed, a total of twelve candidates have been elected unopposed.

Read Also Revenue Department Tops Bribery Cases In Jalgaon In 2025; Zilla Parishad Second

This includes six candidates from the BJP and six from the Shiv Sena Shinde faction. As a result, 321 candidates will now try their luck in the elections for 65 seats. On the last day of withdrawal, four candidates from the Shiv Sena Thackeray faction, five from the NCP and other parties, and 301 independent candidates, totalling 310, and seven from the previous two days, making a total of 317, withdrew their nomination papers. However, Jitendra Marathe, who was denied a ticket by the BJP, has rebelled and kept his application. The candidates elected unopposed are:

Ujjwala Bendale, Deepmala Manoj Kale, Ankita Pankaj Patil, Vishal Suresh Bhole, Vaishali Amit Patil, Vishwanath Suresh Khadke, Sagar Shamkant Sonawane, Rekha Chudaman Patil, Ganesh Sonawane, Gaurav Chandrakant Sonawane, Viren Khadke.