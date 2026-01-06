 Two Former Nashik Mayors Switch From BJP To Shiv Sena Ahead Of Civic Polls
As political activity intensifies ahead of the municipal elections, two former mayors joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday, giving fresh momentum to political developments in the city. Dashrath Patil and Ashok Murtadak, who had recently gravitated towards the BJP, formally entered the Shiv Sena in Mumbai in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and party chief Eknath Shinde.

Milind Sajgure
Their induction has strengthened the Shiv Sena in Nashik and is being seen as a setback for the BJP.


Dashrath Patil had joined the BJP a few days ago, and the party had even finalised candidature for his son, Prem Patil. However, at the last moment, Prem Patil’s prospects were derailed after MNS leader and Dashrath Patil’s brother, Dinkar Patil, joined the BJP. Subsequently, Dinkar Patil’s son, Amol, was given the BJP ticket from Satpur ward no. 9 (D), leading to the cancellation of Prem Patil’s candidature. Prem Patil then joined the Shiv Sena and secured a ticket, following which Dashrath Patil also joined the Shiv Sena as expected.


On the other hand, Ashok Murtadak was denied a BJP ticket from ward no. 6, which he was expecting. As a result, he entered the fray as an independent candidate from ward no. 5 (D) with the support of the Shiv Sena. He has now officially joined the Shiv Sena. Minister Dadaji Bhuse, former MP Hemant Godse, and party deputy leader Ajay Boraste were present during the induction of Patil and Murtadak.

