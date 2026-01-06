Nashik: Two Forest Officials Remanded To Custody In Rs 35,000 Bribery Case | Representational Image

Nashik: Hersul Range Forest Officer Kailas Sonawane and Forest Guard Sunil Tongare were caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday (January 2) while accepting a bribe of Rs. 35,000 at a government office. In this case, there is a suspicion that Sonawane misused the Forest Department's official seal. The court has remanded both to judicial custody.

The bribe was demanded for releasing a vehicle that had been seized for illegally transporting minor minerals from the forest area. However, the accused Sonawane and Tongare demanded a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from the vehicle owner (the complainant).

After negotiations, Sonawane accepted Rs. 35,000 at the forest range office, at which point a team led by ACB Deputy Superintendent Swati Patil apprehended the two. A case has been registered at the Hersul Police Station.



The ACB has sought information from the Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Forest Division, regarding the misuse of the seal. Sources said that there is a suspicion of misuse of the seal in this case.

Rs. 5,000 Fine and Rs. 50,000 Bribe

According to the rules, forest officers are authorized to impose a fine of Rs. 5,000 on those illegally transporting minor minerals from within forest boundaries. The suspected officers told the complainant to pay a fine of Rs. 5,000.

However, they demanded a bribe of Rs. 50,000 for releasing the vehicle and accepted Rs. 35,000. The investigation revealed that Tongare had also demanded a share of Rs. 10,000. Police Inspector Atul Chaudhary is investigating the crime.



The two corrupt forest officers caught accepting a bribe have been suspended as per the government's decision. Forest department sources said that after the West Deputy Conservator of Forests office receives the report from the ACB, suspension orders will be issued from the senior level.