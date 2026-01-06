Onion Prices At Lasalgaon APMC Crash By ₹1,000 Per Quintal In 15 Days |

Nashik: A sharp decline in onion prices has been recorded at the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), intensifying concerns among onion-growing farmers. Compared to last week, prices have dropped by around ₹600, while over the past fifteen days, the market has witnessed a steep fall of nearly ₹1,000 per quintal.



Heavy arrivals of red onions across Lasalgaon and other APMCs in the country have created strong downward pressure on prices. In addition, instability in Bangladesh has restricted onion exports from India. The presence of cheaper onions from China and Pakistan in Arab markets has further adversely affected Indian onion exports.



This situation has directly impacted onion farmers. In Nashik district alone, arrivals of nearly 20 lakh quintals of onions across various market committees over the last fifteen days are estimated to have caused losses ranging between ₹175 crore and ₹200 crore.



During the morning session at the Lasalgaon APMC, around 23,420 quintals of red onions arrived through 1,505 vehicles. Prices recorded were a maximum of ₹2,200 per quintal, a minimum of ₹700 per quintal, and an average of ₹1,625 per quintal.



Farmers fear that if this continuous decline persists, recovering production costs for red onions—similar to the situation faced with summer onions—will become increasingly difficult. They have urged the state and central governments to intervene immediately and take concrete steps to boost onion exports.



“Due to the situation in Bangladesh and intense competition in Arab markets, Indian onions are not fetching expected prices. Onions from China and Pakistan are available at lower rates, making exporters cautious while purchasing. As a result, it has become difficult to sustain prices during auctions.” — Praveen Kadam, Onion Exporter and Trader.



“Continuous decline in onion prices has left farmers distressed. At current rates, even production costs are not being recovered. With rising labour and transportation expenses, such low market prices are simply not viable.” — Rambhau Bhosale, Farmer, Gondegaon.