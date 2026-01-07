Pune RTO Sees Rise In International Driving Permits As Overseas Travel Grows; 5,623 Issued In 2025 | Autocar India (Representative Pic)

Pune: The number of people obtaining international driving permits, which are necessary for driving vehicles abroad, is increasing day by day. Last year, between January and December 2024, 5,184 people from Pune obtained international driving permits. Similarly, between January and December 2025, 5,623 drivers obtained international driving permits. This has been recorded at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), and it shows that the number of international driving permit holders is increasing steadily.

A large number of Indian citizens reside abroad for work and education, and they require an international driving permit to drive vehicles. For this, they have to obtain an international driving permit from the RTO of the place where they reside in India. Before 2018, this process was manual, which caused delays.

To make it easier for citizens to obtain the permit, the process was made online from 2018 onwards. Accordingly, the applicant has to apply online through the 'Sarathi' portal on the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways website. Documents have to be scanned and uploaded there.

For this permit, if the applicant already has a driving license, they do not need to take a driving test anew. However, their current driving license, passport, and visa are verified. After completing the online process, the applicant has to visit the RTO in person with the original documents for verification. After verification of the documents, the RTO issues the international driving permit within a day.

The number of international driving permits issued has been increasing over the past four years. In the year 2022-23, 4,294 permits were issued, while in 2023-24, 5,210 permits were issued. Between January and December 2024, 5,184 permits were issued, and between January and December 2025, 5,623 permits were issued. This year, the number has increased by 400 compared to last year. Here are the statistics:

January to December (2022) - 4,294

January to December (2023) - 5,210

January to December (2024) - 5,184

January to December (2025) - 5,623

Commenting on the development, Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy Regional Transport Officer, Pune, said, “The Central Transport Department has provided a simplified process for vehicle owners. Therefore, before travelling abroad, the applicant's passport, visa validity, and other documents are verified before issuing the license. This is leading to an increase in the number of people obtaining international driving permits”