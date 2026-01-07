 Relief For Pune Commuters: Two Major Road Projects, Including Rs 5,262-Crore Flyover, To Begin In 2026; Check Details
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Relief For Pune Commuters: Two Major Road Projects, Including Rs 5,262-Crore Flyover, To Begin In 2026; Check Details | MBricks (Representative Pic)

Pune: A piece of reassuring news has emerged for Pune residents at the beginning of the new year. It has been reported that actual work will begin this year on two important road projects in the Pune district, which were approved in 2025. These two projects will be extremely important for Pune residents who are constantly troubled by traffic congestion.

The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) has undertaken the work on two major road projects in the Pune district. These include two very important routes from a traffic perspective in Pune, and these projects will make travel within and outside the city faster and smoother.

The first route

During the winter session held in Nagpur, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had approved the expansion of the Hadapsar-Yavat route. Under this project, a six-lane flyover will be constructed between Bhairoba Nala in Hadapsar and Yavat. 

This flyover was approved in June 2025, and its plan has been devised to reduce the severe traffic congestion on the Pune-Solapur highway. A total expenditure of Rs 5,262 crore was sanctioned for this project. However, with the approval of the project's expansion in June, the length of the flyover will increase by approximately 4.5 kilometres.

Second route 

Along with this, the construction of the Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur highway will also begin this year. Actual work on this project is likely to start soon. The Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur route is National Highway No. 548D, and it is extremely important for industrial and freight transport in and around Pune city. 

The repair and improvement of this highway will be done in two phases. Of the total 53.2 kilometres of this route, 24.2 kilometres will be an elevated road. Both of these important projects were approved last year, and their tendering process is currently in its final stages. The relevant proposals have been sent to the state government for approval. 

Work on both routes will begin as soon as the proposals receive final approval. MSIDC has completed the planning, and the actual construction work on these roads is expected to begin in the next two months. The contract for both projects has been awarded to Montecarlo Limited.

