Another Driver Charged With Culpable Homicide Due To Fatal Accident Within Heavy Vehicle Ban In Pimpri-Chinchwad

VIDEO: Two-Wheeler Rider Dies In Dumper Accident In Pune's Dehu Road Area Amid Heavy Vehicle Ban

Pimpri-Chinchwad: On Sunday morning, a fatal accident involving a heavy vehicle took place in Pune's Dehu Road area. In this accident, a security guard died, and the heavy vehicle driver has been detained.

Dharendra Lokshahi (age 30, resident of Dehu) has complained to Dehu Road Police Station. Hyva Vehicle Driver Pradeep Mahavir Yadav (age 22, resident of Tathawade, native of Jharkhand) has been booked under BNS Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. Security Guard Deepaklal Bahadur Shastri (age 35, resident of Vikas Nagar) died in this accident.

A police official said, "The heavy vehicles are banned in the city from 8 am to 12 pm in the morning and 4 pm to 10 pm at night. It has been done to avoid traffic congestion and accidents like this. The Hyva vehicle driver rear-ended the deceased Jupiter two-wheeler driver, resulting in his death. The accident happened at 9.30 am, during the restricted ban. Hence, the driver has been arrested and booked for culpable homicide."

Police Sub-Inspector Sawan Waghmare is investigating the matter further.

Similar Incident in Hinjawadi

A similar incident took place last month in Hinjawadi, where a cement mixer collided with a two-wheeler. It resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl. In that case too, police booked the driver, the mixer owner, and the dispatch supervisor for culpable homicide, and they were detained. Accidents usually have cases of death by negligence registered against the accused driver, which is a bailable offence. However, due to the restriction on heavy vehicles, a non-bailable offence is charged if fatal accidents occur during restricted hours.