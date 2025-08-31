VIDEOS: Two-Wheeler Rider Dies In Dumper Accident In Pune’s Dehu Road Area Amid Heavy Vehicle Ban

VIDEO: Two-Wheeler Rider Dies In Dumper Accident In Pune’s Dehu Road Area Amid Heavy Vehicle Ban | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A two-wheeler rider was killed in a fatal accident in Pune's Dehu Road area when a dumper crashed into him. The man died on the spot, while the dumper driver was allegedly driving while talking on his phone. Dehu Road Police have detained the driver.

Watch Videos:

The deceased has been identified as Deepal Bahadur Sai (age 32, resident of Vikas Nagar, Dehu Road). Dehu Road Police have arrested Pradeep Mayur Yadav (resident of Uttar Pradesh).

According to police, the accident happened on Sunday morning at 9:30 AM. At this time, heavy vehicles are banned within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC), of which Dehu Road Police Station is a part. Within PCPC limits, heavy vehicles are restricted during peak times from 8 AM to 12 PM in the morning and 4 PM to 10 PM in the evening. Last time, when a heavy vehicle caused a fatal accident, the dumper driver and two others were charged with culpable homicide at Hinjawadi Police Station.

Police said that the dumper driver ran over the two-wheeler rider Sai in front of Said Dwarka Housing Society, which is in Kiwale, under the limits of Dehu Road Police Station. The deceased, who worked as a private security guard, was going for work when this accident took place.

Senior Police Inspector Vikram Bansode, in charge of the Dehu Road Police Station, confirmed the incident. Speaking to the Free Press Journal, he said, "The accident happened on Sunday morning. We have detained the dumper driver. A case is being registered against him. We are investigating the matter."