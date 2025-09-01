24 Held In Gambling Den Raid Near Hotel Punam, Action Taken By Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police arrested 24 gamblers playing the Zanna Manna gambling game for money in a tin shed in an open space near Hotel Punam in Savangi in the jurisdiction of Phulambri police station on Monday evening.

Additional SP Annapurna Singh received the confidential information that gambling has been conducted in the Savangi area for the past several days. Accordingly, Singh directed the API Siddheshwar Gore of the readers' branch to investigate and conduct a raid on the gambling den. Gore and his team, including Kishor Rajput, Ramsingh Sulane, Sheru Tadvi, Jarwal, Jonwal, Fulare and others, conducted a raid along with two juries on the gambling den. At the sight of the police, some gamblers fled from the scene. However, the team arrested 24 gamblers playing the Zanna Manna gambling game.

The arrested have been identified as Akshay Magare, Somnath Shrirang, Sandeep Hiwrale, Digambar Gadekar, Mahindra Jain, Sandeep Borade, Chandan Pahadiye, Shivaji Changade, Shaikh Bhikan Shaikh Shakeel, Raju Batawale, Abhimanyu Pahadiya, Yogesh Pithore, Naving Bangarkar, Syed Navid Ali, Vijay Supekar, Shaikh Gulab, Shaikh Raj Mohammad, Sameer Rahim Shaikh, Sadanand Chapalla, Salim Gulam Khan, Gulsher Puran Khan, Riyaz Musa Shaikh, Rajesh Dattatray and Vishal Jadhav. The police have seized cash and other articles worth Rs 12,38,200, including Rs 1,63,200 cash, a mobile phone worth Rs 2,20,000, gambling articles worth Rs 15,000 and vehicles worth Rs 8,40,000.

Based on the complaint lodged by API Gore, a case has been registered against the gamblers with the Phulambri police station.