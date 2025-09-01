Nashik: AIMA Hosts Cameroon Delegation To Explore Bilateral Investment Opportunities

There are many investment opportunities available in Cameroon. Cameroon's Director General of Industry (Magzi), Crystal Memon, appealed to Nashik entrepreneurs to take advantage of it and establish their businesses there and achieve economic progress.

'AIMA' is taking the initiative to attract domestic and foreign investors to invest in Nashik. As part of this, a delegation from Cameroon visited Nashik on Sunday. On behalf of 'AIMA', President Lalit Boob welcomed the delegation.

In the meeting held on this occasion, detailed and important discussions were held regarding investments in both countries and the concessions on them.

Senior officials of the Cameroon (Magzi) delegation, Eben Charles, Indole Pauline, Ambassador Désiré, Ipongo Frederick, President of 'AIMA' Lalit Boob, Vice President Umesh Kothawade, Secretary Pramod Wagh, President of BOPP Dnyaneshwar Gopale, Co-Chairman of the Export Committee Jagdish Patil, Vedant Rathi, Varun Talwar, Rahul Gangurde, Abhishek Vyas, Suraj Awhad, Karan Raka, Office bearer of the Chamber of Commerce Rajaram Sangle, etc., were present on the occasion.

Great scope for investment

Cameroon has great scope for investment in infrastructure, airports, ports, agro-processing industries, solar energy, education and medical sectors.

Many facilities are also provided there. Cameroon is a very safe country, and there is no risk to those who invest there. Memon also pointed out that the climate between Cameroon and Nashik is very similar in many respects.

Earlier, Lalit Boob, President of 'AIMA', gave information about the favourable environment for investment in Nashik. Boob said in his introduction that 'AIMA' will definitely try to provide various concessions to Cameroon if it invests in Nashik.

Boob also invited the Cameroonian delegation to participate in the 'AIMA Index 2025' to be held in Nashik in November and December.