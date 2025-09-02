 Nashik's Golden Modak Priced At Rs 20K Per Kg Creates Ganesh Chaturthi Buzz
A sweet shop in Nashik is selling a unique 'golden modak' priced at Rs 20,000 per kg during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 12:24 AM IST
article-image

A sweet shop in Nashik is indeed selling a unique 'golden modak' priced at Rs 20,000 per kg during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The ‘golden modak’ has attracted significant local attention due to its luxurious price and unique appearance, making it one of the most expensive offerings for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Maharashtra this year.

The shop behind this special sweet has not only focused on traditional ingredients but has also created a premium variety, likely incorporating edible gold or high-end additions. 

Modak (an Indian sweet) and Ganeshotsav have a unique connection. Many citizens buy modak from shops and consume it fondly. Along with modak, pedhas, jalebis, kheer, shrikhand, amrakhand, gulab jamun, basundi, and other famous sweets are consumed, too. 

Many Ganesh mandals distribute prasad to millions of devotees in the Pune district daily during this entire fortnight of the festival. It can be sweets, milk products, coconut, or fruits.

Moreover, the Food & Drug Administration advises on consuming hygienic food items

Pune: PMC Requests Appointment Of 51 Officers To Oversee Civic Elections
article-image

FDA's Instructions to Devotees

1) Consume only hygienically prepared prasad.

2) Wash fruits before offering or eating.

3) Check labels for packaged food. Verify expiry dates and FSSAI certification on sweets, milk products, and snacks.

4) Avoid artificially colored sweets.

5) Prefer freshly cooked food.

6) Do not waste or throw away prasad; take only as much as you can eat.

7) Be alert about food allergies and ask about the ingredients used before consuming.

8) Maintain cleanliness during Ganeshotsav and further festivals.

