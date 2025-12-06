Nanded Shock: Drunk ZP School Teacher Caught Dancing & Abusing Students In Viral Classroom Video | WATCH

Nanded: A disturbing video has surfaced on social media like a wildfire, showing a drunken Zilla Parishad School teacher dancing inside a classroom in front of children.

Watch Video:

The shocking incident has brought disrepute to the teaching profession in Shekapur village of Mahur tehsil in Nanded district.

Anant Varma, a teacher at the Zilla Parishad School in Shekapur, reportedly created chaos in the school while heavily intoxicated.

Teacher Varma abusing students in vulgar language and performing bizarre dances has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread anger.

The video is said to have been recorded on Friday by villagers.

According to available details, Varma arrived at school drunk, as he allegedly often does. Instead of conducting classes, he was seen speaking to students in obscene and vulgar language. At times, he even charged toward them, making strange gestures and dancing erratically. The viral video clearly shows frightened students recoiling in fear as the teacher continued his unruly behaviour.

The incident has raised serious questions about student safety at a place meant to offer secure and quality education. Parents are enraged that a teacher, while on duty, could engage in behaviour that not only disrupts learning but also harms the emotional well-being of children.

Residents and parents of Shekapur have demanded the immediate suspension of Anant Varma and strict legal action against him. They insist that the education department act without delay to ensure such misconduct is never repeated.