Pune: Nitesh Rane Says BJP Honoured Eknath Shinde By Making Him CM, Claims Uddhav Thackeray Never Would Have | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Minister of Ports Development and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitesh Rane was on a tour of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday evening. Speaking on the occasion, Rane -- known for his fiery remarks -- claimed that it was the BJP that made Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister, adding that Uddhav Thackeray would have never appointed him to the post.

Minister Rane was speaking at the inauguration of the 464th Sanjeevan Samadhi ceremony of Shrimant Mahasadhu Shri Moraya Gosavi Maharaj, organised by the Chinchwad Devasthan Trust, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and the residents of Chinchwad. Maval MP Shrirang Barne, Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap, PCMC Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate, Chief Trustee of the Trust Mandar Maharaj Deo, and Trustees Jitendra Deo, Keshav Vidwans, Adv. Rajendra Umap, and Adv. Devaraj Dahale were present on the occasion.

Targeting Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Nitesh Rane claimed, “Shiv Sena (UBT) is the 'D' team of the Indian National Congress. Uddhav Thackeray formed the government in 2019 by being disloyal and joining hands with the Congress. That is why Eknath Shinde decided to form a government with the BJP. Eknath Shinde also knew that Thackeray would never make him Chief Minister in his lifetime.”

Rane further claimed, “It was decided that after Uddhav, Rashmi Thackeray, and then Aditya Thackeray would become Chief Ministers. Shinde was aware of what the BJP had done. Even with 105 MLAs, Devendra Fadnavis made a sacrifice and accepted the Deputy Chief Minister position. The honour that Thackeray did not give, the BJP gave to Shinde.”

Below the Belt Criticism of the Ex-PM

Speaking to reporters, Rane was asked about Uddhav Thackeray’s recent statement in which the former Maharashtra CM called out the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as Anaconda. When asked about this, Rane made a below-the-belt criticism of the former CM by calling him a mosquito (macchar). “Mosquitoes like him should not call others an anaconda. We kill mosquitoes like this every day,” said Nitesh Rane.

Rane further said, “There is no connection between the intellectual capacity and Uddhav Thackeray. If you think too much about his brain and Uddhav Thackeray, you will get a headache.”

Speaking about Congress’s Vijay Wadettiwar’s demand to cancel the Deputy Chief Minister post, Nitesh Rane again gave a harsh reply, saying, "Only such an idiotic person can speak like that: 'Cancel the Deputy Chief Minister post now. Demand the Leader of the Opposition post...' When did he ever look at the law? When did he open a book? When did he step out of the house? Hey, buddy, our country runs according to the law and the Constitution. You need a certain number of seats to get the Leader of the Opposition post. Why didn't he get it in the Parliament before?"

Rane Asks PCMC To Clear Encroachment On Hindu Land

Cabinet Minister Nitesh Rane also directed the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to clear all alleged encroachments on land belonging to the Chinchwad Devasthan Trust.

Rane referred to a recent complaint regarding a grave reportedly constructed on Trust-owned land in Charholi. Stating that the plot was being targeted “with wrong intentions”, he said the grave had been built through encroachment and must be removed without delay. He added that although the Waqf Board had been approached, it had clarified that it had no role in the matter and had issued no permissions. “The constructed grave must be removed immediately,” Rane said.

The minister also warned against any attempts to interfere with religious sites linked to Sanatana Dharma. Describing maths and temples as the “true identity” of the faith, he said the present government would not permit activities that undermine them. He added that any effort to alter the character of Hindu religious spaces would face action, saying those who look at such places with malicious intent will not be spared.