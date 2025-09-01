 Pune: PMC Requests Appointment Of 51 Officers To Oversee Civic Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC Requests Appointment Of 51 Officers To Oversee Civic Elections

Pune: PMC Requests Appointment Of 51 Officers To Oversee Civic Elections

According to officials, these officers will play a crucial role once the election program is formally announced. Their responsibilities will include inviting applications, scrutinising the nominations, supervising the polling process, and processing the results. These officers will also conduct hearings to ensure transparency in the procedure

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is gearing up for the upcoming civic elections. The civic body has requested the Divisional Commissioner to appoint 17 Chief Election Officers and 34 Assistant Election Officers to oversee the ward-wise election process.

According to officials, these officers will play a crucial role once the election program is formally announced. Their responsibilities will include inviting applications, scrutinising the nominations, supervising the polling process, and processing the results. These officers will also conduct hearings to ensure transparency in the procedure.

This time, PMC will conduct elections under the four-member ward system, by which 41 wards have been decided with 165 corporators.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Shuts Down Katraj Garbage Depot Ganesh Idol Immersion Tank After Citizen Outcry
article-image

Also, each officer will be assigned the responsibility of managing elections for two to three wards. To carry out the election process more efficiently, the civic body will additionally deploy 15 officers, along with 2 additional officers for support.

FPJ Shorts
Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: Man Seen Lifting Bike At CSMT Amid Road Blockades In Mumbai | VIDEO
Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: Man Seen Lifting Bike At CSMT Amid Road Blockades In Mumbai | VIDEO
Carmakers See Dip In August Sales, Buyers Wait for GST Cut Before Festive Rush
Carmakers See Dip In August Sales, Buyers Wait for GST Cut Before Festive Rush
Tara Sutaria Dazzles With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya For Ganesh Chaturthi In ₹4.39 Lakh Tissue Kanjeevaram Saree
Tara Sutaria Dazzles With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya For Ganesh Chaturthi In ₹4.39 Lakh Tissue Kanjeevaram Saree
Nagaland University Partners With State Govt To Develop Grammar For 18 Naga Languages In School Textbooks
Nagaland University Partners With State Govt To Develop Grammar For 18 Naga Languages In School Textbooks

Meanwhile, the process of handling objections to the draft ward structure is underway. The administration has already collected the contact details, mobile numbers and email IDs of citizens who raised objections. Hearings on these objections and suggestions will be held from September 4 to 12. Each complainant will be informed about their hearing date, and separate days will be reserved for pending cases to ensure that every citizen gets a fair chance to present their views.

With these measures, the PMC hopes to ensure smooth and transparent elections in Pune.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Good News For Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Commuters: Nigdi-Chakan Metro Now A Reality; Maharashtra Govt...

Good News For Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Commuters: Nigdi-Chakan Metro Now A Reality; Maharashtra Govt...

After Delays & Protests, Pune’s Longest Double-Decker Flyover At Sinhagad Road Finally Inaugurated...

After Delays & Protests, Pune’s Longest Double-Decker Flyover At Sinhagad Road Finally Inaugurated...

Pune-Delhi SpiceJet Flight Returns Safely After Technical Glitch, No 'Emergency' Declared

Pune-Delhi SpiceJet Flight Returns Safely After Technical Glitch, No 'Emergency' Declared

Pune: PMC Requests Appointment Of 51 Officers To Oversee Civic Elections

Pune: PMC Requests Appointment Of 51 Officers To Oversee Civic Elections

Pune: PMC Shuts Down Katraj Garbage Depot Ganesh Idol Immersion Tank After Citizen Outcry

Pune: PMC Shuts Down Katraj Garbage Depot Ganesh Idol Immersion Tank After Citizen Outcry