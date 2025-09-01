Pune: PMC Requests Appointment Of 51 Officers To Oversee Civic Elections

Pune Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is gearing up for the upcoming civic elections. The civic body has requested the Divisional Commissioner to appoint 17 Chief Election Officers and 34 Assistant Election Officers to oversee the ward-wise election process.

According to officials, these officers will play a crucial role once the election program is formally announced. Their responsibilities will include inviting applications, scrutinising the nominations, supervising the polling process, and processing the results. These officers will also conduct hearings to ensure transparency in the procedure.

This time, PMC will conduct elections under the four-member ward system, by which 41 wards have been decided with 165 corporators.

Read Also Pune: PMC Shuts Down Katraj Garbage Depot Ganesh Idol Immersion Tank After Citizen Outcry

Also, each officer will be assigned the responsibility of managing elections for two to three wards. To carry out the election process more efficiently, the civic body will additionally deploy 15 officers, along with 2 additional officers for support.

Meanwhile, the process of handling objections to the draft ward structure is underway. The administration has already collected the contact details, mobile numbers and email IDs of citizens who raised objections. Hearings on these objections and suggestions will be held from September 4 to 12. Each complainant will be informed about their hearing date, and separate days will be reserved for pending cases to ensure that every citizen gets a fair chance to present their views.

With these measures, the PMC hopes to ensure smooth and transparent elections in Pune.