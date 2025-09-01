 NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Plans Two-Day Nashik Tour Ahead Of Local Body Elections
During this visit, the party's special workers' camp, as well as a grand march on various issues of farmers, have been organised.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Plans Two-Day Nashik Tour Ahead Of Local Body Elections | X @PTI_News

In the backdrop of the upcoming local body elections, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar has decided to visit Nashik on September 14 and 15. During this visit, the party's special workers' camp, as well as a grand march on various issues of farmers, have been organised.

After the crushing defeat in the assembly elections and the division that arose in the party, Pawar is coming on a political tour for the first time. The purpose of this visit is to create unity in the party. 

A special workers' camp of the party has been organised in Nashik on September 14, in which a strategy will be drawn up for the upcoming local body elections, along with strengthening the party's organisation. 

Pawar will be accompanied by party state president Shashikant Shinde and other senior leaders and office bearers in this camp.

After that, a grand 'Shetki Morcha' has been organised by the party on September 15. Through this march, the government will be asked to answer various questions of farmers, such as loan waiver, guaranteed price, onion prices, crop insurance, sugarcane growers' issues, unseasonal rains, and deluge.

Meanwhile, Pawar's visit will be a strategy of the local leadership to strengthen the party organisation and sow political seeds. Everyone's attention is on what he says about the leaders who have left the party this time.

